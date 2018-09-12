Log in
News

Barnes & Noble : Announces Bob Woodward’s Fear Fastest-Selling Adult Title in Over Three Years

09/12/2018 | 09:17am EDT

Fear Barnes & Noble’s #1 Bestseller On First Day of Release

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced that Bob Woodward’s Fear is the top seller in stores nationwide and online at BN.com just one day after the book’s release, with the fastest sales for an adult title since Harper Lee’s Go Set a Watchman was released in July 2015.

Fear had amazing first-day sales and is in high demand across our stores and online,” said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books at Barnes & Noble. “We haven’t seen an adult title sell this quickly in over three years, and are working with Simon & Schuster to keep our shelves stocked to meet what we expect will be continued demand.”

Woodward’s book, Fear, was released yesterday, and is available for buying online and picking up in store at Barnes & Noble stores across the country. Customers can also purchase the title at BN.com.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the nation’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 629 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps available for Android, iOS® and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers® and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble, Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.

For more information on Barnes & Noble, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat (bnsnaps), and like us on Facebook. For more information on NOOK, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
