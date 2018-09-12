Barnes & Noble : Announces Bob Woodward’s Fear Fastest-Selling Adult Title in Over Three Years

Fear Barnes & Noble’s #1 Bestseller On First Day of Release

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced that Bob Woodward’s Fear is the top seller in stores nationwide and online at BN.com just one day after the book’s release, with the fastest sales for an adult title since Harper Lee’s Go Set a Watchman was released in July 2015.

“Fear had amazing first-day sales and is in high demand across our stores and online,” said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books at Barnes & Noble. “We haven’t seen an adult title sell this quickly in over three years, and are working with Simon & Schuster to keep our shelves stocked to meet what we expect will be continued demand.”

Woodward’s book, Fear, was released yesterday, and is available for buying online and picking up in store at Barnes & Noble stores across the country. Customers can also purchase the title at BN.com.

