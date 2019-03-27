Log in
Barnes & Noble : Announces Educator Appreciation Days Every Saturday & Sunday in April to Celebrate Pre-K-12 Teachers & Administrators 03/27/2019

03/27/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Discounts Include 25% off Most Merchandise, Special Offers on Select NOOK® Devices, Items from the Barnes & Noble Café and More

New York, NY - March 27, 2019 -Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world's largest retail bookseller, today announced the return of Educator Appreciation Days that will take place every Saturday and Sunday in April to celebrate pre-K-12 public, private and homeschool teachers and administrators. All Barnes & Noble stores nationwide and BN.com will feature special discounts* just for educators including 25% off most merchandise, special offers on select NOOK® devices, and more.

'We are thrilled to bring back our popular Educator Appreciation Days for the month of April,' said Tracy Vidakovich, Vice President, Business Development at Barnes & Noble. 'At Barnes & Noble, our Educator Appreciation Days are an exciting way for us to celebrate teachers and administrators and all of the important work they do in communities across the country every day.'

The discounts and offers for Educator Appreciation Days this April at Barnes & Noble are:

  • 25% off the list price on most books, toys and games, gifts, music and DVDs for classroom and personal purchase
  • 10% off select NOOK devices including Samsung Galaxy Tab A NOOK 7', Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 NOOK 8', Samsung Galaxy Tab E NOOK 9.6', as well as NOOK GlowLight 3**
  • 10% off select tech tools related to science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM)
  • 10% off Café consumables (offer available in-store only)
  • Free tall, hot or iced Starbucks coffee with use of the Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card (offer available in-store only)
  • Free Educator tote when a customer signs up for the Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card Program (offer available in-store only)
  • Educator tote for only $1.99 if a customer is already enrolled in the Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card Program (offer available in-store only)

Barnes & Noble supports Educators all year through the Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card Program, which offers pre-K through grade 12 teachers and administrators 20% off the list price on most in-store and online purchases for classroom use throughout the year, and 25% off during special appreciation events. To take advantage of these offers, educators can apply for their Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card in their local store or download the form from the Educator Application page online.

Barnes & Noble also partners with schools on bookfairs to help them raise funds, as well as hosts events throughout the year to help make reading more fun and accessible for children and families across the country. Customers should contact their local Barnes & Noble for more information.

*While supplies last. Exclusions can be found in the Educator Program Terms and Conditions available at www.BN.com/Educator. Educators must present a valid Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card to receive the discounts in store. Educators can also receive the discounts online at BN.com by entering their educator number in the Membership area of the page. See any bookseller for details.

**Discount applied to price after instant rebate on select Samsung NOOK tablets. Offer excludes new NOOK Tablet 7', NOOK Tablet 10.1', NOOK Books, or other digital content and accessories for digital devices. There is a limit of five devices per customer.

Barnes & Noble Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 13:19:05 UTC
