Barnes & Noble : Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Webcast

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) today announced the Company
will report fiscal 2019 first quarter earnings results on Thursday,
September 6, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor
conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 6, to
review the Company’s financial results and operations.
This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Barnes & Noble, Inc.’s
corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com/webcasts.
The webcast of this call will be archived and available for three months
on Barnes & Noble, Inc.’s corporate website.
About Barnes & Noble, Inc.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the nation’s largest retail
bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and
educational products. The Company operates 630 Barnes & Noble bookstores
in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com).
The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK®
tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and
entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store
(www.nook.com)
features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability
to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free
NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS® and Windows®.
General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting
the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.
BKS – Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005008/en/