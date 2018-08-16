Barnes & Noble : Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Webcast

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) today announced the Company will report fiscal 2019 first quarter earnings results on Thursday, September 6, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 6, to review the Company’s financial results and operations.

