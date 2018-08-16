Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Barnes & Noble : Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Webcast

08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) today announced the Company will report fiscal 2019 first quarter earnings results on Thursday, September 6, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 6, to review the Company’s financial results and operations.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Barnes & Noble, Inc.’s corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com/webcasts. The webcast of this call will be archived and available for three months on Barnes & Noble, Inc.’s corporate website.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the nation’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 630 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS® and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

BKS – Financial


© Business Wire 2018
