Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes & Noble, Inc.    BKS

BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

(BKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barnes & Noble : Announces Fiscal 2019 Year-End Earnings Release Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) today announced the Company will report fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year-end earnings results on Wednesday, June 19, before the market opens. In light of today’s announcement that the Company is being acquired by Elliot, the Company will not host a conference call to discuss the results.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the nation’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS® and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

BKS – Financial


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
04:16pBARNES & NOBLE : Announces Fiscal 2019 Year-End Earnings Release Date
BU
04:14pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Up 263 Points, Stocks Notch Best Week Of The Year..
DJ
02:10pBARNES & NOBLE : with sales falling, is sold to hedge fund
AQ
01:23pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Barnes & Noble,..
PR
10:02aBARNES & NOBLE : sells to hedge fund Elliott for $475.8 million
RE
09:43aBARNES & NOBLE : to Be Acquired by Elliott, Owner of Waterstones, Bringing Toget..
PU
09:32aBARNES & NOBLE : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Barnes & Noble,..
PR
09:08aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Barnes & Noble, I..
PR
07:26aBARNES & NOBLE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07:11aBARNES & NOBLE : to Be Acquired by Elliott, Owner of Waterstones, Bringing Toget..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 551 M
EBIT 2019 14,5 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M
Debt 2019 193 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 99,33
P/E ratio 2020 17,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 436 M
Chart BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes & Noble, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Riggio Executive Chairman
Allen W. Lindstrom Chief Financial Officer
William Thomas Dillard Independent Director
Patricia L. Higgins Lead Independent Director
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director & Senior VP-Liberty Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.-35.26%327
ULTA BEAUTY39.00%19 326
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY25.46%12 213
NEXT44.73%9 823
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC46.71%6 093
FIELMANN AG15.65%5 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About