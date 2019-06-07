Barnes & Noble : Announces Fiscal 2019 Year-End Earnings Release Date

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) today announced the Company will report fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year-end earnings results on Wednesday, June 19, before the market opens. In light of today’s announcement that the Company is being acquired by Elliot, the Company will not host a conference call to discuss the results.

