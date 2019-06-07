Barnes & Noble : Announces Fiscal 2019 Year-End Earnings Release Date

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) today announced the Company
will report fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year-end earnings results on
Wednesday, June 19, before the market opens. In light of today’s
announcement that the Company is being acquired by Elliot, the Company
will not host a conference call to discuss the results.
About Barnes & Noble, Inc.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the nation’s largest retail
bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and
educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes & Noble bookstores
in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com).
The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and
eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and
entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com)
features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability
to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free
NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS® and Windows®.
General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting
the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.
