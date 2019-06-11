Barnes & Noble : Announces Jennifer Weiner's Mrs. Everything as June 2019 National Book Club Selection

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail
bookseller, today announced Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner as
the June 2019 selection for the Barnes & Noble Book Club, a monthly book
club designed to bring readers in communities across the country
together to discuss the most compelling books. Barnes & Noble is selling
a special, exclusive Book Club edition of Mrs. Everything as well
as hosting a free Book Club night for customers to discuss the novel in
stores across the country on Tuesday, July 16, at 7 PM local time.
Customers can buy the book starting today and sign up for the Book Club
in their local store or online at BN.com/bnbookclub.
“Bestselling author and New York Times columnist Jennifer Weiner
has written a powerful novel that follows an American family across five
tumultuous decades and is a perfect mix of powerful, poignant, and
funny,” said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books
at Barnes & Noble. “Our Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition, with an
enlightening behind-the-scenes essay from Jennifer Weiner and reader’s
guide, gives Book Club attendees even more to think about and discuss.”
Customers can buy the Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition of Mrs.
Everything now on BN.com,
or at their local store. Barnes & Noble will hold Book Club discussions
on Tuesday, July 16, at 7 PM, about one month after the book goes on
sale. Customers can sign up to attend the discussion online at BN.com/bnbookclub.
Previous Barnes & Noble Book Club selections include: The Female
Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer, Clock Dance by Anne Tyler, An
Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green, The Only Woman in the
Room by Marie Benedict, The Last Romantics by Tara Conklin, The
Island of Sea Women by Lisa See, Lost Roses by Martha Hall
Kelly, and The Guest Book by Sarah Blake.
For more details, customers can ask one of their local, knowledgeable
Barnes & Noble booksellers, or check the Barnes
& Noble Store Locator for event information. They can also join
the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest,
Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook,
using hashtag #BNBookClub.
