Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes & Noble, Inc.    BKS

BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

(BKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barnes & Noble : Announces Jennifer Weiner's Mrs. Everything as June 2019 National Book Club Selection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 08:33am EDT

Readers Are Invited to the Barnes & Noble Book Club Discussion in their Local Store on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 PM

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner as the June 2019 selection for the Barnes & Noble Book Club, a monthly book club designed to bring readers in communities across the country together to discuss the most compelling books. Barnes & Noble is selling a special, exclusive Book Club edition of Mrs. Everything as well as hosting a free Book Club night for customers to discuss the novel in stores across the country on Tuesday, July 16, at 7 PM local time. Customers can buy the book starting today and sign up for the Book Club in their local store or online at BN.com/bnbookclub.

“Bestselling author and New York Times columnist Jennifer Weiner has written a powerful novel that follows an American family across five tumultuous decades and is a perfect mix of powerful, poignant, and funny,” said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books at Barnes & Noble. “Our Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition, with an enlightening behind-the-scenes essay from Jennifer Weiner and reader’s guide, gives Book Club attendees even more to think about and discuss.”

Customers can buy the Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition of Mrs. Everything now on BN.com, or at their local store. Barnes & Noble will hold Book Club discussions on Tuesday, July 16, at 7 PM, about one month after the book goes on sale. Customers can sign up to attend the discussion online at BN.com/bnbookclub.

Previous Barnes & Noble Book Club selections include: The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer, Clock Dance by Anne Tyler, An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green, The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict, The Last Romantics by Tara Conklin, The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See, Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly, and The Guest Book by Sarah Blake.

For more details, customers can ask one of their local, knowledgeable Barnes & Noble booksellers, or check the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for event information. They can also join the conversation on TwitterInstagramPinterest, Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook, using hashtag #BNBookClub.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the world’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps available for Android, iOS® and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers® and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble, Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.

For more information on Barnes & Noble, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat (bnsnaps), and like us on Facebook. For more information on NOOK, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
08:33aBARNES & NOBLE : Announces Jennifer Weiner's Mrs. Everything as June 2019 Nation..
BU
06/10BARNES & NOBLE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
06/10Stocks to Watch: Salesforce.com, Insys, United Technologies, Barnes & Noble, ..
DJ
06/10Stocks to Watch: United Technologies, Barnes & Noble, Dunkin' Brands, Zumiez,..
DJ
06/07BARNES & NOBLE : sells to hedge fund Elliott for $475.8 million
RE
06/07WeissLaw LLP Investigates Barnes & Noble, Inc. Acquisition
PR
06/07BARNES & NOBLE : Announces Fiscal 2019 Year-End Earnings Release Date
BU
06/07MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Up 263 Points, Stocks Notch Best Week Of The Year..
DJ
06/07BARNES & NOBLE : with sales falling, is sold to hedge fund
AQ
06/07ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Barnes & Noble,..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 537 M
EBIT 2019 14,5 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M
Debt 2019 191 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 110,33
P/E ratio 2020 19,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 485 M
Chart BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes & Noble, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Riggio Executive Chairman
Allen W. Lindstrom Chief Financial Officer
William Thomas Dillard Independent Director
Patricia L. Higgins Lead Independent Director
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director & Senior VP-Liberty Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.-4.09%327
ULTA BEAUTY37.66%19 326
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY28.40%12 213
NEXT39.76%9 823
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC45.21%6 093
FIELMANN AG16.57%5 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About