Barnes & Noble : Announces Jennifer Weiner's Mrs. Everything as June 2019 National Book Club Selection

Readers Are Invited to the Barnes & Noble Book Club Discussion in their Local Store on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 PM

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner as the June 2019 selection for the Barnes & Noble Book Club, a monthly book club designed to bring readers in communities across the country together to discuss the most compelling books. Barnes & Noble is selling a special, exclusive Book Club edition of Mrs. Everything as well as hosting a free Book Club night for customers to discuss the novel in stores across the country on Tuesday, July 16, at 7 PM local time. Customers can buy the book starting today and sign up for the Book Club in their local store or online at BN.com/bnbookclub.

“Bestselling author and New York Times columnist Jennifer Weiner has written a powerful novel that follows an American family across five tumultuous decades and is a perfect mix of powerful, poignant, and funny,” said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books at Barnes & Noble. “Our Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition, with an enlightening behind-the-scenes essay from Jennifer Weiner and reader’s guide, gives Book Club attendees even more to think about and discuss.”

Customers can buy the Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition of Mrs. Everything now on BN.com, or at their local store. Barnes & Noble will hold Book Club discussions on Tuesday, July 16, at 7 PM, about one month after the book goes on sale. Customers can sign up to attend the discussion online at BN.com/bnbookclub.

Previous Barnes & Noble Book Club selections include: The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer, Clock Dance by Anne Tyler, An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green, The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict, The Last Romantics by Tara Conklin, The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See, Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly, and The Guest Book by Sarah Blake.

For more details, customers can ask one of their local, knowledgeable Barnes & Noble booksellers, or check the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for event information. They can also join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook, using hashtag #BNBookClub.

