BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

(BKS)
Barnes & Noble : Announces Martha Hall Kelly's Lost Roses as April 2019 National Book Club Selection

04/09/2019

Readers are Invited to the Barnes & Noble Book Club Discussion in their Local Store on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 PM

Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition of Lost Roses Includes an Exclusive Afterword by the Author and Reading Group Guide

New York, NY - April 9, 2019 -Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world's largest retail bookseller, today announced Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly as the April 2019 selection for the Barnes & Noble Book Club, a monthly book club designed to bring readers in communities across the country together to discuss the most compelling books. Barnes & Noble is selling a special Exclusive Book Club Edition of Lost Roses as well as hosting a free Book Club night for customers to discuss the novel in stores across the country on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 PM local time. Customers can buy the book starting today and sign up for the Book Club in their local store or online at BN.com.

Martha Hall Kelly's bestselling Lilac Girls introduced the real-life heroine Caroline Ferriday. Now Lost Roses, set a generation earlier and also inspired by true events, features Caroline's mother, Eliza, and follows three equally indomitable women from St. Petersburg to Paris under the shadow of World War I.

'Lost Roses is a thought-provoking, page-turning story of political and personal revolution that will have readers everywhere talking about the lengths people will go to protect others, family and strangers alike,' said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books at Barnes & Noble.

This B&N Exclusive Edition contains a special afterword from Martha Hall Kelly, featuring a deeply personal look at the many travels and journeys she took researching the history and the characters for Lost Roses and Lilac Girls. Customers can buy the book now on BN.com, or at their local Barnes & Noble.

Barnes & Noble will hold the Book Club discussions on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 PM, about one month after the book goes on sale. Customers can sign up to attend the discussion online at: bn.com/bnbookclub.

Previous Barnes & Noble Book Club selections include: The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer, Clock Dance by Anne Tyler, An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green, The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict, The Last Romantics by Tara Conklin, and The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See.

For more details, customers can ask one of their local, knowledgeable Barnes & Noble booksellers, or check the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for event information.

Disclaimer

Barnes & Noble Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 18:07:09 UTC
