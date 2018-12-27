Barnes & Noble : Announces Top New Year's Books to Inspire Mindfulness and Healthy Living

From Books on Intentional Living and Health to Meditation Guides, Barnes & Noble Has Everything Needed to Kick-Start a Stress-Free 2019

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced top book recommendations for intentional living, mindfulness, and peace in the New Year. From classic to contemporary reads and everything in between, Barnes & Noble has curated some of the most insightful titles for a wide range of readers to help them discover their best selves in 2019. Barnes & Noble’s New Year selections are available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, and at BN.com.

“As the year draws to a close, customers are seeking out books, journals, and gifts that can help inspire a new chapter in their lives,” said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books at Barnes & Noble. “This year, we want to offer readers books that can help set attainable resolutions, reduce stress, and improve overall happiness. That’s why we have curated a unique list of offerings to help people of all ages as we head into 2019.”

From books emphasizing intentional living and success such as #Chill, Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life, to healthier-living books like The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal, to how to guides such as Mindfulness: A Practical Guide, Barnes & Noble’s New Year selection will get 2019 off to a great start.

Barnes & Noble also has a variety of great gifts to start the New Year, including The 52 Lists Project: A Year of Weekly Journaling Inspiration from the popular journaling series by Moorea Seal, and the Lumiere Essential Oil Diffuser, as well as inspiring magazines on healthy living, meditation, and stress reduction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005029/en/