Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes & Noble, Inc.    BKS

BARNES & NOBLE, INC. (BKS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barnes & Noble : Announces Top New Year's Books to Inspire Mindfulness and Healthy Living

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 02:31pm CET

From Books on Intentional Living and Health to Meditation Guides, Barnes & Noble Has Everything Needed to Kick-Start a Stress-Free 2019

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced top book recommendations for intentional living, mindfulness, and peace in the New Year. From classic to contemporary reads and everything in between, Barnes & Noble has curated some of the most insightful titles for a wide range of readers to help them discover their best selves in 2019. Barnes & Noble’s New Year selections are available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, and at BN.com.

“As the year draws to a close, customers are seeking out books, journals, and gifts that can help inspire a new chapter in their lives,” said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books at Barnes & Noble. “This year, we want to offer readers books that can help set attainable resolutions, reduce stress, and improve overall happiness. That’s why we have curated a unique list of offerings to help people of all ages as we head into 2019.”

From books emphasizing intentional living and success such as #Chill, Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life, to healthier-living books like The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal, to how to guides such as Mindfulness: A Practical Guide, Barnes & Noble’s New Year selection will get 2019 off to a great start.

Mindfulness Books:

Health & Lifestyle Books:

Books Under $10:

Books for Parents and Kids:

Barnes & Noble also has a variety of great gifts to start the New Year, including The 52 Lists Project: A Year of Weekly Journaling Inspiration from the popular journaling series by Moorea Seal, and the Lumiere Essential Oil Diffuser, as well as inspiring magazines on healthy living, meditation, and stress reduction.

For more information on Barnes & Noble’s New Year books and products, customers can ask a knowledgeable Barnes & Noble bookseller or visit BN.com. They can also join the conversation on TwitterInstagramPinterest, Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook, by using the hashtag #BNTheKnow.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) is the nation’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 630 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps available for Android, iOS® and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers® and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble, Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.

For more information on Barnes & Noble, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat (bnsnaps), and like us on Facebook. For more information on NOOK, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
02:31pBARNES & NOBLE : Announces Top New Year's Books to Inspire Mindfulness and Healt..
BU
12:25pBARNES & NOBLE : Offers Special Final Holiday Shopping Day Deals; Deals for Last..
AQ
12/18BARNES & NOBLE : Offers Special Final Holiday Shopping Day Deals 12/18/2018
PU
12/18BARNES & NOBLE : Offers Special Final Holiday Shopping Day Deals
BU
12/11BARNES & NOBLE : Announces the Best Books of 2018 12/11/2018
PU
12/11BARNES & NOBLE : Announces the Best Books of 2018
BU
12/10BARNES & NOBLE : Announces Top Gifts to Make the Holidays Special This Season; A..
AQ
12/10BARNES & NOBLE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
12/07BARNES & NOBLE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/06BARNES & NOBLE : Announces 50 Off Select Books from December 6 Through the Holid..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 567 M
EBIT 2019 67,7 M
Net income 2019 31,1 M
Debt 2019 173 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,60
P/E ratio 2020 14,78
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 460 M
Chart BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes & Noble, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Riggio Executive Chairman
Allen W. Lindstrom Chief Financial Officer
William Thomas Dillard Independent Director
Patricia L. Higgins Lead Independent Director
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director & Senior VP-Liberty Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.-6.27%460
LUXOTTICA GROUP1.11%28 575
ULTA BEAUTY8.29%14 365
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY10.88%10 117
NEXT-11.29%7 118
GRANDVISION-13.27%5 369
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.