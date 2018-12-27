Barnes & Noble : Announces Top New Year's Books to Inspire Mindfulness and Healthy Living

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the world’s largest retail
bookseller, today announced top book recommendations for intentional
living, mindfulness, and peace in the New Year. From classic to
contemporary reads and everything in between, Barnes & Noble has curated
some of the most insightful titles for a wide range of readers to help
them discover their best selves in 2019. Barnes & Noble’s New Year
selections are available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, and at BN.com.
“As the year draws to a close, customers are seeking out books,
journals, and gifts that can help inspire a new chapter in their lives,”
said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books at
Barnes & Noble. “This year, we want to offer readers books that can help
set attainable resolutions, reduce stress, and improve overall
happiness. That’s why we have curated a unique list of offerings to help
people of all ages as we head into 2019.”
From books emphasizing intentional living and success such as #Chill,
Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life, to healthier-living books
like The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal, to how to guides such as Mindfulness:
A Practical Guide, Barnes & Noble’s New Year selection will get 2019
off to a great start.
Mindfulness Books:
-
Best
Self: Be You, Only Better, Mike Bayer
-
Calm
the F*ck Down: How to Control What You Can and Accept What You Can't
So You Can Stop Freaking Out and Get On With Your Life, Sarah
Knight
-
#Chill:
Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life, Bryan E. Robinson
-
I've
Been Thinking...The Journal: Inspirations, Prayers, and Reflections
for Your Meaningful Life, Maria Shriver
-
Love
for Imperfect Things: How to Accept Yourself in a World Striving for
Perfection, Haemin Sunim
-
13
Things Mentally Strong Women Don't Do: Own Your Power, Channel Your
Confidence, and Find Your Authentic Voice for a Life of Meaning and Joy,
Amy Morin
Health & Lifestyle Books:
-
DASH
Diet Mediterranean Solution: The Best Eating Plan to Control Your
Weight and Improve Your Health for Life, Marla Heller
-
Grain
Brain: The Surprising Truth about Wheat, Carbs, and Sugar—Your Brain’s
Silent Killers, David Perlmutter
-
The
Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal, Gwyneth Paltrow
-
The
Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, Marco
Borges
-
The
Plant Paradox Quick and Easy: The 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Feel
Great, and Live Lectin-Free, Steven R. Gundry
-
Undo
It!: How Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases,
Dean Ornish
-
Zero
Sugar Cookbook, David Zinczenko
Books Under $10:
-
Chakras:
A Beginner’s Guide to Healing, Heidi E. Spear
-
Mindfulness:
A Practical Guide, Tessa Watt
-
Outlive
Your Life: You Were Made to Make a Difference, Max Lucado
-
Reiki:
A Comprehensive Guide, Pamela Miles
-
The
Complete Illustrated Guide to Crystal Healing, Simon Lilly
-
The
Complete Illustrated Guide to Herbs, Non Shaw
-
The
Complete Illustrated Guide to Massage, Stewart Mitchell
-
The
Complete Illustrated Guide to Reflexology, Beryl Crane
-
The
Life You’ve Always Wanted: Spiritual Disciplines for Ordinary People,
John Ortberg
-
When
God Winks on New Beginnings: Signposts of Encouragement for Fresh
Starts and Second Chances, Squire Rushnell
Books for Parents and Kids:
-
Baby's
Big World: Mindfulness, Alex Fabrizio
-
Baby's
Big World: Yoga, Jenny Burrill
-
Good
Night Yoga: A Pose-by-Pose Bedtime Story, Mariam Gates
-
Guy
Stuff: The Body Book for Boys, Cara Natterson
-
I
Am a Rebel Girl: A Journal to Start Revolutions, Elena Favilli
-
I
Am Human: A Book of Empathy, Susan Verde
-
I
Am Peace: A Book of Mindfulness, Susan Verde
-
Just
Breathe: Meditation, Mindfulness, Movement and More, Mallika
Chopra
-
Mindful
Kids: 50 Mindfulness Activities for Kindness, Focus and Calm,
Whitney Stewart
-
Strong
Is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves,
Kate T. Parker
-
The
Care & Keeping of You 1: The Body Book for the Younger Girl,
Valorie Schaefer
-
The
Care & Keeping of You 2: The Body Book for Older Girls,
Cara Natterson
-
The
Confidence Code for Girls: Taking Risks, Messing Up, and Becoming Your
Amazingly Imperfect, Totally Powerful Self, Katty Kay and
Claire Shipman
Barnes & Noble also has a variety of great gifts to start the New Year,
including The
52 Lists Project: A Year of Weekly Journaling Inspiration from
the popular journaling series by Moorea Seal, and the Lumiere
Essential Oil Diffuser, as well as inspiring magazines on healthy
living, meditation, and stress reduction.
For more information on Barnes & Noble’s New Year books and products,
customers can ask a knowledgeable Barnes & Noble bookseller or visit BN.com.
They can also join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest,
Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook,
by using the hashtag #BNTheKnow.
