Barnes & Noble : Announces Young Adult (YA) Book Club at Select Stores

The Hate U Give Chosen for Book Club Event on October 4

Participating Stores Will Give Away Limited Number of Free Tickets to Movie Adaptation, While Supplies Last

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced that select stores will host Young Adult (YA) Book Club discussions of The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas on Thursday, October 4 at 7 PM local time. During the event, participating Barnes & Noble stores will give away a limited number of tickets to a screening of The Hate U Give movie, while supplies last.

“We are very excited to be hosting discussions of this groundbreaking book for our YA readers and fans near the release of the movie adaptation of The Hate U Give,” said Stephanie Fryling, Vice President of Merchandising, Children’s Books. “This is the perfect book for bringing readers together in our stores to discuss the timely and important issues addressed in Angie Thomas’ incredible debut novel.”

The select stores will lead a guided discussion of The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas’ bestselling novel about sixteen-year-old Starr Carter, which has been adapted into a major motion picture by 20th Century Fox. The stores will also give away a limited number of movie tickets to Book Club participants, while supplies last.

Customers should check to see if their store is participating, as well as sign up online, at bn.com/bnyabookclub, or they can inquire at their local store.

Readers can also join the conversation about this event on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook, using the hashtag, #BNYABookClub.

