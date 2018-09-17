Log in
Barnes & Noble : Announces Young Adult (YA) Book Club at Select Stores

0
09/17/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

The Hate U Give Chosen for Book Club Event on October 4

Participating Stores Will Give Away Limited Number of Free Tickets to Movie Adaptation, While Supplies Last

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced that select stores will host Young Adult (YA) Book Club discussions of The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas on Thursday, October 4 at 7 PM local time. During the event, participating Barnes & Noble stores will give away a limited number of tickets to a screening of The Hate U Give movie, while supplies last.

“We are very excited to be hosting discussions of this groundbreaking book for our YA readers and fans near the release of the movie adaptation of The Hate U Give,” said Stephanie Fryling, Vice President of Merchandising, Children’s Books. “This is the perfect book for bringing readers together in our stores to discuss the timely and important issues addressed in Angie Thomas’ incredible debut novel.”

The select stores will lead a guided discussion of The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas’ bestselling novel about sixteen-year-old Starr Carter, which has been adapted into a major motion picture by 20th Century Fox. The stores will also give away a limited number of movie tickets to Book Club participants, while supplies last.

Customers should check to see if their store is participating, as well as sign up online, at bn.com/bnyabookclub, or they can inquire at their local store.

Readers can also join the conversation about this event on TwitterInstagramPinterest, Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook, using the hashtag, #BNYABookClub.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the nation’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 629 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps available for Android, iOS® and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers® and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble, Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.

For more information on Barnes & Noble, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat (bnsnaps), and like us on Facebook. For more information on NOOK, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
