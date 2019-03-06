Barnes & Noble : Appoints Sasha Quinton Vice President and General Merchandise Manager, Bookstore

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the world’s largest retail
bookseller, today announced the appointment of Sasha Quinton as Vice
President and General Merchandise Manager, Bookstore. Ms. Quinton will
report to Tim Mantel, Barnes & Noble’s Chief Merchandising Officer.
“We could not be more excited to have Sasha Quinton join the team to
lead Barnes & Noble’s Publisher Relations, Adult Trade Books and
Newsstand retailing,” said CMO Tim Mantel. “Sasha’s stellar industry
track record of merchandising, marketing and procurement makes her the
perfect fit for our Company.”
Ms. Quinton comes to Barnes & Noble with more than 15 years of
experience in procurement and management of books, magazines, and other
merchandise for national retailers. At Barnes & Noble, Ms. Quinton will
be the enterprise leader of Publisher Relations and will lead Barnes &
Noble’s business partnership objectives and strategies. She will also
lead business development, assortment development and product
development in support of Barnes & Noble’s Adult Trade, Bargain, and
Newsstand divisions.
Ms. Quinton holds a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College as well as a
Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate in quality management, and is a Board
Member for Bernie’s Book Bank, the leading provider of quality books to
at-risk children in the Chicago area. She starts her new position at
Barnes & Noble on March 25.
About Barnes & Noble, Inc.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the world’s largest retail
bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and
educational products. The Company operates 630 Barnes & Noble bookstores
in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com).
The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK®
tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and
entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store
features more than 4.5 million digital books in the US (www.nook.com),
plus periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content
across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps™
available for Android™, iOS® and Windows®.
General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting
the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.
Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers®
and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble,
Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are
trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.
For more information on Barnes & Noble, follow us on Twitter,
Instagram,
Pinterest
and Snapchat (bnsnaps), and like us on Facebook.
For more information on NOOK, follow us on Twitter
and like us on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005818/en/