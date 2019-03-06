Log in
Barnes & Noble : Appoints Sasha Quinton Vice President and General Merchandise Manager, Bookstore

03/06/2019 | 05:31pm EST

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced the appointment of Sasha Quinton as Vice President and General Merchandise Manager, Bookstore. Ms. Quinton will report to Tim Mantel, Barnes & Noble’s Chief Merchandising Officer.

“We could not be more excited to have Sasha Quinton join the team to lead Barnes & Noble’s Publisher Relations, Adult Trade Books and Newsstand retailing,” said CMO Tim Mantel. “Sasha’s stellar industry track record of merchandising, marketing and procurement makes her the perfect fit for our Company.”

Ms. Quinton comes to Barnes & Noble with more than 15 years of experience in procurement and management of books, magazines, and other merchandise for national retailers. At Barnes & Noble, Ms. Quinton will be the enterprise leader of Publisher Relations and will lead Barnes & Noble’s business partnership objectives and strategies. She will also lead business development, assortment development and product development in support of Barnes & Noble’s Adult Trade, Bargain, and Newsstand divisions.

Ms. Quinton holds a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College as well as a Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate in quality management, and is a Board Member for Bernie’s Book Bank, the leading provider of quality books to at-risk children in the Chicago area. She starts her new position at Barnes & Noble on March 25.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the world’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 630 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store features more than 4.5 million digital books in the US (www.nook.com), plus periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS® and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers® and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble, Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.

For more information on Barnes & Noble, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat (bnsnaps), and like us on Facebook. For more information on NOOK, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
