Barnes & Noble : Appoints Sasha Quinton Vice President and General Merchandise Manager, Bookstore

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced the appointment of Sasha Quinton as Vice President and General Merchandise Manager, Bookstore. Ms. Quinton will report to Tim Mantel, Barnes & Noble’s Chief Merchandising Officer.

“We could not be more excited to have Sasha Quinton join the team to lead Barnes & Noble’s Publisher Relations, Adult Trade Books and Newsstand retailing,” said CMO Tim Mantel. “Sasha’s stellar industry track record of merchandising, marketing and procurement makes her the perfect fit for our Company.”

Ms. Quinton comes to Barnes & Noble with more than 15 years of experience in procurement and management of books, magazines, and other merchandise for national retailers. At Barnes & Noble, Ms. Quinton will be the enterprise leader of Publisher Relations and will lead Barnes & Noble’s business partnership objectives and strategies. She will also lead business development, assortment development and product development in support of Barnes & Noble’s Adult Trade, Bargain, and Newsstand divisions.

Ms. Quinton holds a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College as well as a Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate in quality management, and is a Board Member for Bernie’s Book Bank, the leading provider of quality books to at-risk children in the Chicago area. She starts her new position at Barnes & Noble on March 25.

