BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

(BKS)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barnes & Noble : Celebrates Educators with Appreciation Days Just in Time for Going Back to School

07/11/2019 | 08:33am EDT

With Extended Dates Starting in July, Stores Nationwide will Offer Discounts for Pre-K-12 Teachers & Administrators, Including 25% Off Most Merchandise

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, is celebrating educators with its longest-ever Back-to-School Educator Appreciation Days. This year’s extended timeline will kick off on July 20, with back-to-school discounts to celebrate educators every Saturday and Sunday until September 15. All stores nationwide and BN.com will feature special discounts* to celebrate pre-K-12 public, private and homeschool teachers and administrators, including 25% off most merchandise such as books, toys and games, while supplies last.

“At Barnes & Noble, we recognize teachers and administrators for all their hard work year-round, and we are thrilled to announce even more Educator Appreciation Days ahead of the new school year,” said Tracy Vidakovich, Vice President, Business Development for Barnes & Noble. “This year, starting July 20 and running through September 15, we’ll celebrate teachers every weekend with 25% off most merchandise and special discounts that go above and beyond our usual Educator Program deals.”

Barnes & Noble’s Back-to-School Educator Appreciation Days special discount offerings are:

  • 25% off list price on most books, gifts, music, DVDs, and toys and games for classroom use;
  • 10% off all Café consumables purchases; and
  • 10% off discount applied to price after instant rebate on select NOOK® devices, including: Samsung Galaxy Tab A NOOK 7”, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 NOOK 8”, Samsung Galaxy Tab E NOOK 9.6”, as well as NOOK Glowlight 3 and NOOK Glowlight Plus.**

Barnes & Noble supports teachers all year through the Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card Program, which offers pre-K through grade 12 educators 20% off list price on most in-store and online purchases for classroom use throughout the year, and 25% off during special appreciation events. To take advantage of these offers, educators can apply for their Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card in their local store or online at BN.com/educator.

Barnes & Noble also partners with schools on bookfairs to help them raise funds, while hosting events throughout the year to help make reading more fun and accessible for children and families across the country.

*Exclusions can be found in the Educator Program Terms and Conditions available at BN.com/Educator. Educators must present a valid Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card to receive the discounts in store.

** There is a limit of five (5) NOOK devices per customer.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the world’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps available for Android, iOS® and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers® and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble, Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.

For more information on Barnes & Noble, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat (bnsnaps), and like us on Facebook. For more information on NOOK, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
