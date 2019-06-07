Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes & Noble, Inc.    BKS

BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

(BKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barnes & Noble : Elliott Management in talks to buy Barnes & Noble - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 03:41am EDT
The exterior of a a Barnes & Noble Booksellers store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp is in talks to acquire Barnes & Noble Inc, in a deal that would mark the end of the once-dominant U.S. book retailer as a publicly listed company, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that a deal between the activist hedge fund and bookseller could be reached in the coming days. The Financial Times reported the price would be $6.50 per share, equivalent to a value of $476 million (£375 million).

Should Elliott prevail with its bid, James Daunt, chief executive officer of Waterstones, would head Barnes & Noble, the source said. Elliott bought the British bookshop chain last year.

Both Elliott and Barnes & Noble did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Barnes & Noble shares were last up 33.6% at $6.13.

Last October, Barnes & Noble said it was exploring its options after several parties, including founder-chairman Leonard Riggio, showed interest in acquiring the company.

Riggio acquired the flagship Barnes & Noble trade name in 1970s, nearly a century after Charles Barnes started the business in his Illinois home. Riggio grew the business, adding several retail stores across the country and transforming the Fifth Avenue store in new York into the world's largest bookstore. The company's growing success took a hit following the launch of Amazon.com Inc, which started as an online marketplace for books and also as more Americans shifted to non-reading activities like videogames. Since then, Barnes & Noble has grown its website, launched an ereader called Nook to compete with rival stores and online retailers. It has even closed several stores, including its flagship, and cut jobs to save costs.

It now runs 627 retail store as of January this year. The company's annual sales have fallen for the past three years.

Barnes & Nobles has been locked in a legal dispute with its former Chief Executive Officer Demos Parneros after he was fired, partly because of allegations that he sexually harassed a female employee and attempted to "sabotage" a potential sale.

Parneros has rejected Barnes & Noble's accusations.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel and Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
03:41aBARNES & NOBLE : Elliott Management in talks to buy Barnes & Noble - source
RE
05/29BARNES & NOBLE : High-Profile Authors at Barnes & Noble in June Include Sarah De..
BU
05/28BARNES & NOBLE : is the Destination to Shop for Dads & Grads This Season 05/28/2..
PU
05/23BARNES & NOBLE : Introduces New NOOK® Just in Time for Summer 05/23/2019
PU
05/23BARNES & NOBLE : Introduces New NOOK® Just in Time for Summer
BU
05/15BARNES & NOBLE : Names Massachusetts Educator Christopher Donovan 2019 Winner of..
PU
05/15BARNES & NOBLE : Names Massachusetts Educator Christopher Donovan 2019 Winner of..
BU
05/14BARNES & NOBLE : Kicks Off Summer Reading with Hottest Books and Nationwide Even..
BU
05/07BARNES & NOBLE : Announces Sarah Blake's The Guest Book as May 2019 National Boo..
BU
05/01BARNES & NOBLE : Launches Monthly Young Adult Book Club in Stores Nationwide 05/..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 551 M
EBIT 2019 14,5 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M
Debt 2019 193 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 99,33
P/E ratio 2020 17,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 436 M
Chart BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes & Noble, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Riggio Executive Chairman
Allen W. Lindstrom Chief Financial Officer
William Thomas Dillard Independent Director
Patricia L. Higgins Lead Independent Director
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director & Senior VP-Liberty Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.-35.26%327
ULTA BEAUTY39.00%19 326
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY25.46%12 213
NEXT44.73%9 823
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC45.02%6 093
FIELMANN AG15.65%5 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About