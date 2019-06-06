Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes & Noble, Inc.    BKS

BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

(BKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barnes & Noble : Elliott Management nearing deal to buy Barnes & Noble - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:46pm EDT
The exterior of a a Barnes & Noble Booksellers store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Elliott Management is the lead bidder in an auction for Barnes & Noble Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, sending its shares up as much as 28%.

A deal between the activist hedge fund and bookseller could be reached in the coming days, the report said, adding that should Elliott win the bid, James Daunt, chief executive officer of Waterstones, would head Barnes & Noble.

Elliott bought the British bookshop chain last year.

Last October, Barnes & Noble said it was exploring different options after several parties, including founder-chairman Leonard Riggio, showed interest in acquiring the company.

New York-based Barnes & Noble has been struggling with declining sales for years as consumers increasingly shift to online.

The company has been locked in a legal dispute with its former Chief Executive Officer Demos Parneros after he was fired, partly because of allegations that he sexually harassed a female employee and attempted to "sabotage" a potential sale.

Parneros has rejected Barnes & Noble's accusations.

Both Elliott and Barnes & Noble did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Barnes & Noble, which has more than 600 stores and had a market capitalization of about $336 million as of Wednesday's close, were last up 23.1% at $5.65.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
02:46pBARNES & NOBLE : Elliott Management nearing deal to buy Barnes & Noble - WSJ
RE
05/29BARNES & NOBLE : High-Profile Authors at Barnes & Noble in June Include Sarah De..
BU
05/28BARNES & NOBLE : is the Destination to Shop for Dads & Grads This Season 05/28/2..
PU
05/23BARNES & NOBLE : Introduces New NOOK® Just in Time for Summer 05/23/2019
PU
05/23BARNES & NOBLE : Introduces New NOOK® Just in Time for Summer
BU
05/15BARNES & NOBLE : Names Massachusetts Educator Christopher Donovan 2019 Winner of..
PU
05/15BARNES & NOBLE : Names Massachusetts Educator Christopher Donovan 2019 Winner of..
BU
05/14BARNES & NOBLE : Kicks Off Summer Reading with Hottest Books and Nationwide Even..
BU
05/07BARNES & NOBLE : Announces Sarah Blake's The Guest Book as May 2019 National Boo..
BU
05/01BARNES & NOBLE : Launches Monthly Young Adult Book Club in Stores Nationwide 05/..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 551 M
EBIT 2019 14,5 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M
Debt 2019 193 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 76,50
P/E ratio 2020 13,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 336 M
Chart BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes & Noble, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Riggio Executive Chairman
Allen W. Lindstrom Chief Financial Officer
William Thomas Dillard Independent Director
Patricia L. Higgins Lead Independent Director
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director & Senior VP-Liberty Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.-34.41%327
ULTA BEAUTY37.84%19 326
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY24.81%12 213
NEXT46.28%9 823
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC45.02%6 093
FIELMANN AG15.19%5 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About