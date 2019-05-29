Log in
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

(BKS)
Barnes & Noble : High-Profile Authors at Barnes & Noble in June Include Sarah Dessen, Tan France, Bobby Hundreds, David Sedaris, George F. Will, And Many More

05/29/2019

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced June’s notable lineup of author events. Fans can come to Barnes & Noble throughout June to meet bestselling Young Adult author Sarah Dessen, television star Tan France, designer Bobby Hundreds, writer and humorist David Sedaris, and Washington Post columnist and bestselling author George F. Will.

Below are just some of the events Barnes & Noble is hosting this June. Customers can visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator to find more great authors and events in their area.

Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across the country. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for a full list and stay tuned for the next announcement of exciting events in July.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the world’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps available for Android, iOS® and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers® and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble, Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.

For more information on Barnes & Noble, follow us on TwitterInstagramPinterest and Snapchat (bnsnaps), and like us on Facebook. For more information on NOOK, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
