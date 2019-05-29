Barnes & Noble : High-Profile Authors at Barnes & Noble in June Include Sarah Dessen, Tan France, Bobby Hundreds, David Sedaris, George F. Will, And Many More
05/29/2019 | 08:33am EDT
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail
bookseller, today announced June’s notable lineup of author events. Fans
can come to Barnes & Noble throughout June to meet bestselling Young
Adult author Sarah Dessen, television star Tan France, designer Bobby
Hundreds, writer and humorist David Sedaris, and Washington Post
columnist and bestselling author George F. Will.
Below are just some of the events Barnes & Noble is hosting this June.
Customers can visit the Barnes
& Noble Store Locator to find more great authors and events in
their area.
James S. Murray,The
Brink: An Awakened Novel, Barnes & Noble Union Square in New
York City on June 17 at 6:30 PM; Barnes & Noble Princeton/Market Fair
in Princeton, NJ, on June 19 at 7 PM; Barnes & Noble Roseville in
Roseville, CA, on June 21 at 5 PM; and Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los
Angeles on June 22 at 2 PM.
Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across
the country. Customers should visit the Barnes
& Noble Store Locator for a full list and stay tuned for the
next announcement of exciting events in July.
