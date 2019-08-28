Log in
Barnes & Noble : High-Profile Authors at Barnes & Noble in September Include Kobe Bryant, Whoopi Goldberg, Demi Moore, Antoni Porowski, Tegan and Sara, Rick Ross, Jonathan Van Ness and Many More

08/28/2019

Barnes & Noble, Inc., the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced September’s notable lineup of author events. Fans can come to Barnes & Noble throughout September to meet basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, actresses Whoopi Goldberg and Demi Moore, stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, rapper Rick Ross, and musicians Tegan and Sara, as well as bestselling authors Téa Obreht, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, and Lorenzo Carcaterra.

Below are just some of the events Barnes & Noble is hosting this September. Customers can visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator to find more great authors and events in their area.

Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across the country. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for a full list and stay tuned for the next announcement of exciting events in October.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. is the largest retail bookseller in the United States, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as the Nook Digital business and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Riggio Executive Chairman
Allen W. Lindstrom Chief Financial Officer
William Thomas Dillard Independent Director
Patricia L. Higgins Lead Independent Director
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director & Senior VP-Liberty Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.-8.46%0
ULTA BEAUTY32.24%18 927
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY19.13%11 855
NEXT47.38%9 236
GRANDVISION42.71%7 681
FIELMANN AG18.52%5 921
