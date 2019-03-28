Log in
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

(BKS)
Barnes & Noble : High-Profile Events at Barnes & Noble in April with Melissa Etheridge, Melinda Gates, Gigi Gorgeous, T.D. Jakes, Tracy Morgan, And Many More

03/28/2019

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced April’s prominent lineup of events, featuring bestselling authors, television stars, award-winning musicians and more. Fans can come to Barnes & Noble throughout April to meet MLB athlete Ron Darling, musician Melissa Etheridge, renowned pastor T.D. Jakes, actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, and many more.

Below are just some of the events Barnes & Noble is hosting this April. Customers can visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator to find more great authors and events in their area.

Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across the country. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for a full list and stay tuned for the next announcement of exciting events in May.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the world’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps available for Android, iOS® and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers® and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble, Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.

For more information on Barnes & Noble, follow us on TwitterInstagramPinterest and Snapchat (bnsnaps), and like us on Facebook. For more information on NOOK, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 551 M
EBIT 2019 14,5 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M
Debt 2019 193 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 93,50
P/E ratio 2020 16,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 411 M
Chart BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes & Noble, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Riggio Executive Chairman
Allen W. Lindstrom Chief Financial Officer
William Thomas Dillard Independent Director
Patricia L. Higgins Lead Independent Director
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director & Senior VP-Liberty Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.-20.87%411
ULTA BEAUTY41.34%20 525
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY13.59%11 482
NEXT35.66%9 822
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP9.34%5 795
FIELMANN AG11.94%5 718
