Barnes & Noble : High-Profile Events at Barnes & Noble in April with Melissa Etheridge, Melinda Gates, Gigi Gorgeous, T.D. Jakes, Tracy Morgan, And Many More
0
03/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail
bookseller, today announced April’s prominent lineup of events,
featuring bestselling authors, television stars, award-winning musicians
and more. Fans can come to Barnes & Noble throughout April to meet MLB
athlete Ron Darling, musician Melissa Etheridge, renowned pastor T.D.
Jakes, actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, and many more.
Below are just some of the events Barnes & Noble is hosting this April.
Customers can visit the Barnes
& Noble Store Locator to find more great authors and events in
their area.
Lisa Scottoline, Someone
Knows, Barnes & Noble Exton in Exton, PA, on April 18 at 7 PM.
Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across
the country. Customers should visit the Barnes
& Noble Store Locator for a full list and stay tuned for the
next announcement of exciting events in May.
