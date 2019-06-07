Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes & Noble, Inc.    BKS

BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

(BKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barnes & Noble : sells to hedge fund Elliott for $475.8 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 06:22pm EDT
Area residents spend a Friday afternoon at Barnes & Noble in Bethel Park

(Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc said on Friday it would be bought by hedge fund Elliott Management Corp for $475.8 million (373.65 million pounds), marking the end of the once-dominant U.S. book retailer as a public company after years of falling sales.

Shares in the largest U.S. bookstore chain rose 11%, after ending up 30% on Thursday when reports of a potential deal surfaced.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1993, Barnes & Noble has struggled to grow its business since the arrival of Amazon.com Inc turned the book sales market on its head.

Even the company's recent efforts to pull in a more tech-savvy audience with its Nook e-book reader failed to compete with Amazon's Kindle and other tablets.

Elliot's offer of $6.50 per share, represented a premium of about 42% to Wednesday's close, the day before media reports of a potential transaction first surfaced.

Barnes & Noble has been exploring options for a buyout since at least last October, with multiple parties showing interest including founder-chairman Leonard Riggio.

Riggio acquired the flagship Barnes & Noble trade name in 1970s, nearly a century after Charles Barnes started the business in his Illinois home.

Riggio grew the business, adding several retail stores across the country, but could not sustain the growth in a retail landscape dominated by Amazon.

In 2014, Barnes & Noble closed its New York Fifth Avenue store - once the world's largest bookstore - and has faced declining sales for at least the last three years. As of this January, it ran 627 retail stores.

To help turnaround the company's fortunes, Elliott is bringing in Chief Executive Officer of British bookshop chain Waterstones, James Daunt, to take the helm at Barnes & Noble.

Barnes & Noble said Waterstones, which was bought by Elliott last year, has successfully restored itself to sales growth and sustainable profitability under Daunt.

"Our investment in Barnes & Noble, following our investment last year in Waterstones, demonstrates our conviction that readers continue to value the experience of a great bookstore," Paul Best, Elliott's head of European Private Equity said.

While Daunt will lead both companies, the two booksellers would still operate independently.

Daunt will take up the top job, vacant since July 2018, following the completion of the transaction, expected in the third quarter of 2019.

Barnes & Noble fired former CEO Demos Parneros partly because of allegations that he sexually harassed a female employee and attempted to "sabotage" a potential sale.

Parneros, however, rejected the accusations.

The bookseller is being bought by Elliott Management's affiliate, Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
06:22pBARNES & NOBLE : sells to hedge fund Elliott for $475.8 million
RE
05:39pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Barnes & Noble, Inc. Acquisition
PR
04:16pBARNES & NOBLE : Announces Fiscal 2019 Year-End Earnings Release Date
BU
04:14pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Up 263 Points, Stocks Notch Best Week Of The Year..
DJ
02:10pBARNES & NOBLE : with sales falling, is sold to hedge fund
AQ
01:23pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Barnes & Noble,..
PR
09:43aBARNES & NOBLE : to Be Acquired by Elliott, Owner of Waterstones, Bringing Toget..
PU
09:32aBARNES & NOBLE : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Barnes & Noble,..
PR
09:08aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Barnes & Noble, I..
PR
07:26aBARNES & NOBLE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 551 M
EBIT 2019 14,5 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M
Debt 2019 193 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 99,33
P/E ratio 2020 17,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 436 M
Chart BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes & Noble, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Riggio Executive Chairman
Allen W. Lindstrom Chief Financial Officer
William Thomas Dillard Independent Director
Patricia L. Higgins Lead Independent Director
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director & Senior VP-Liberty Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.-35.26%327
ULTA BEAUTY39.00%19 326
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY25.46%12 213
NEXT44.73%9 823
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC46.71%6 093
FIELMANN AG15.65%5 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About