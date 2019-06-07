Barnes & Noble : to Be Acquired by Elliott, Owner of Waterstones, Bringing Together the Leading Booksellers in the US and the UK

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS, “Barnes & Noble”) announces today that
it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds
advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (“Elliott”) for $6.50 per share
in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $683 million,
including the assumption of debt.
Elliott’s acquisition of Barnes & Noble, the largest retail bookseller
in the United States, follows its June 2018 acquisition of Waterstones,
the largest retail bookseller in the United Kingdom. James Daunt, CEO of
Waterstones, will assume also the role of CEO of Barnes & Noble
following the completion of the transaction and will be based in New
York.
The $6.50 per share purchase price represents a 43% premium to the
10-day volume weighted average closing share price of Barnes & Noble’s
common stock ended June 5, 2019, the day before rumors of a potential
transaction were reported in the media.
The announced transaction with Elliott is the culmination of an
extensive Strategic Alternative Review conducted by the Special
Committee of the Barnes & Noble Board of Directors, which was announced
on October 3, 2018. The Board of Directors of Barnes & Noble unanimously
approved the transaction and recommend the transaction to Barnes & Noble
shareholders. Leonard Riggio, the Founder and Chairman of Barnes &
Noble, has also entered into a voting agreement in support of the
transaction.
Barnes & Noble serves 627 different communities across all 50 states,
where it remains the #1 bookseller in the United States. Elliott seeks
to build upon this strong foundation as it addresses the significant
challenges facing the bricks and mortar book retail space, applying a
model that successfully turned around Waterstones over the past decade.
Following the close of the transaction, Elliott will own both Barnes &
Noble and Waterstones, and while each bookseller will operate
independently, they will share a common CEO and benefit from the sharing
of best practice between the companies. Waterstones has successfully
restored itself to sales growth and sustainable profitability, based on
a strategy of investment in their store estate and the empowerment of
local bookselling teams. Under Daunt’s leadership and Elliott’s
stewardship, this commitment to bookselling excellence will strengthen
the ability of both companies to navigate with success a rapidly
changing retail landscape.
With respect to today’s announcement, Leonard Riggio, Founder and
Chairman of Barnes & Noble, stated, “We are pleased to have reached this
agreement with Elliott, the owner of Waterstones, a bookseller I have
admired over the years. In view of the success they have had in the
bookselling marketplace, I believe they are uniquely suited to improve
and grow our company for many years ahead. I am also confident that
James Daunt has the leadership ability and experience necessary to lead
this great organization. I will do everything I can to help him make the
transition smooth. Having been the leader of Barnes & Noble for 54
years, I have had the privilege of working with the very best people in
all the world of bookselling, including our great store managers and
booksellers, who work in our stores. It is they who have made Barnes &
Noble the #1 most reputable retailer in America. My profound thanks, as
well, to the entire publishing world, with whom we have shared a great
relationship over the years, and the many suppliers who have provided
vital services. Finally, to our tens of millions of wonderful customers
and Members, it has been a privilege to serve them.”
In anticipation of his new CEO role at Barnes & Noble, James Daunt
added, “I look forward greatly to working with the booksellers at Barnes
& Noble. Physical bookstores the world over face fearsome challenges
from online and digital. We meet these with investment and with all the
more confidence for being able to draw on the unrivalled bookselling
skills of these two great companies. As a place in which to choose a
book, and for the sheer pleasure of visiting, we know that a good
bookstore has no equal. I thank Mr. Riggio for his confidence, and I am
grateful to Elliott for their commitment to support the continued
transformation at Waterstones, and now also the same at Barnes & Noble.”
Paul Best, Portfolio Manager and Head of European Private Equity at
Elliott, added, “Our investment in Barnes & Noble, following our
investment last year in Waterstones, demonstrates our conviction that
readers continue to value the experience of a great bookstore. We would
like to acknowledge the contributions of Founder and Chairman Leonard
Riggio and his team for creating the leading bookstore company in the
United States. We look forward to working with James Daunt and the
Barnes & Noble community of readers, members and booksellers as they
start an exciting new chapter.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including
the receipt of regulatory and stockholder approval, and is expected to
close in the third quarter of 2019. The merger agreement provides for
the acquisition to be consummated through a merger structure. However,
the parties expect to amend the agreement to utilize a tender offer
structure, which is expected to reduce the time to closing by a number
of weeks.
Dividend
Barnes & Noble also announced that it has declared a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on August 2, 2019 to stockholders
of record at the close of business on July 5, 2019.
Fiscal 2019 Year-End Earnings Announcement
Barnes & Noble separately announced that it will be reporting its fiscal
2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on June 19, 2019.
Advisors
Evercore is acting as financial advisor and Baker Botts L.L.P. is acting
as legal advisor to the Special Committee of Barnes & Noble and
Guggenheim Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor and Paul,
Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal advisor to the
Board of Directors of Barnes & Noble. Credit Suisse Securities L.L.C. is
acting as financial advisor and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is acting as
legal advisor to Elliott.
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which
combined have approximately $34 billion of assets under management. Its
flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it
one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The
Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds,
endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm.
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management
Corporation.
About Barnes & Noble, Inc.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) is the nation’s largest retail
bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and
educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes & Noble bookstores
in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com).
The Nook Digital business offers a line-up of popular NOOK® tablets and
eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and
entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com)
features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability
to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free
NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS® and Windows®. General
information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the
Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.
About Waterstones
Waterstones is the UK and Ireland’s leading high street
bookseller with 293 bookshops, including Foyles, Hatchards, Hodges
Figgis and branches in Ireland, Brussels and Amsterdam. It is the only
national specialist book retailer of scale in the UK, and operates also
through the e-commerce site, Waterstones.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005201/en/