BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

(BKS)
URGENT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Barnes & Noble, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/18/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BKS).

The investigation focuses on whether Barnes & Noble stockholders can be reasonably expected to receive a fair value for their shares, and if the Company provided investors with all material information related to the proposed acquisition of Barnes & Noble by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, which was announced on June 7, 2019.

If you are a shareholder of Barnes & Noble, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 511 M
EBIT 2020 43,9 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 192 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 488 M
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50  $
Last Close Price 6,68  $
Spread / Highest target -2,69%
Spread / Average Target -2,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Riggio Executive Chairman
Allen W. Lindstrom Chief Financial Officer
William Thomas Dillard Independent Director
Patricia L. Higgins Lead Independent Director
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director & Senior VP-Liberty Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.-6.91%481
ULTA BEAUTY49.64%21 418
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY34.60%13 405
NEXT36.86%8 696
GRANDVISION19.71%6 523
FIELMANN AG19.26%6 038
