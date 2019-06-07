Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Barnes & Noble, Inc. Acquisition

06/07/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Barnes & Noble, Inc. ("BKS" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Elliott Management Corp. ("Elliott Management"). Under the terms of the agreement, BKS shareholders will receive $6.50 in cash for each BKS share they own. 

If you are a shareholder of BKS who wishes to discuss the investigation or have any questions about this notice and your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888)593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Or visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/barnes-noble-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether BKS's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, the Company announced positive financial results.  It reported consolidated operating profit of $79.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the previous year's $34.9 million.

WeissLaw is also investigating whether BKS's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-barnes--noble-inc-acquisition-300864075.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
