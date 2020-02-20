Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Baron Oil Plc    BOIL   GB00B01QGH57

BARON OIL PLC

(BOIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 11:37:04 am
0.107 GBp   -10.83%
02:09aBARON OIL : Update on GM Circular & Issue of warrants
PU
02/14BARON OIL : Placing and Subscription to raise £2.5 million
PU
02/11TR-1 : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baron Oil : Update on GM Circular & Issue of warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Baron Oil PLC - BOIL
Update on GM Circular & Issue of warrants
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5268D
Baron Oil PLC
20 February 2020

Baron Oil Plc

('Baron' or 'the Company')

Update on GM Circular

Issue of warrants

Baron Oil Plc (AIM:BOIL), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration and production company, focused on opportunities in SE Asia, Latin America and the UK notes that on 21 February 2020 it will be posting its circular to shareholders setting out details of a general meeting to be held at 200 Strand London WC2R 1DJ at 11 a.m. on 10 March 2020 ('GM') in connection with its conditional Placing and Subscription to raise £2.5 million (gross) at a price of 0.1p per New Ordinary Shares (the 'Circular').

Further to the Company's announcement of 14 February 2020, as part of the Placing arrangements Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited, have been granted 36,785,714 Warrants relating to Tranche 1 of the Placing Shares; a further 80,339,286 Warrants relating to Tranche 2 of the Placing Shares will be granted on the passing of the requisite resolutions at the GM. Both sets of Warrants have a three year life from the date of the Admission of the relevant New Ordinary shares with each warrant conferring a right to acquire a New Ordinary Share at 0.1p.

Subsequent to posting, the Circular will be made available for download from the Company's website (https://www.baronoilplc.com/).

For further information, please contact:

Baron Oil Plc

+44 (0)20 7117 2849

Dr Malcolm Butler, Executive Chairman

Andy Yeo, Managing Director

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Stuart Gledhill, Stephen Wong

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited

+44 (0)20 3657 0050

Joint Broker

Andy Thacker, Zoe Alexander


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IOEDKLFFBLLZBBX
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Update on GM Circular & Issue of warrants - RNS

Disclaimer

Baron Oil plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BARON OIL PLC
02:09aBARON OIL : Update on GM Circular & Issue of warrants
PU
02/14BARON OIL : Placing and Subscription to raise £2.5 million
PU
02/11TR-1 : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
02/05BARON OIL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
02/05BARON OIL : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02/04BARON OIL : Information on the Chuditch-1 Discovery
PU
01/28BARON OIL : Update on Reverse Takeover & Resumption of Trading
PU
01/28BARON OIL : AIM - Restoration - Baron Oil plc
PU
2019BARON OIL : Update on Chuditch PSC, offshore Timor-Leste
PU
2019BARON OIL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
More news
Chart BARON OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Baron Oil Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARON OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm Butler Executive Chairman
Andrew Robert Yeo Managing Director-Designate & Director
Hugh Jonathan Ford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARON OIL PLC-8.33%3
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.-18.00%2 542
PAREX RESOURCES INC.-11.35%2 281
BERRY PETROLEUM CORPORATION-21.00%589
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.-23.86%367
SURGE ENERGY INC.-13.16%248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group