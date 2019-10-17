Barratt Developments : Result of AGM

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC

RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Barratt Developments PLC (the 'Company') held its sixty-first Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') on Wednesday 16th October 2019, at The Royal College of Physicians, 11 St Andrews Place, London NW1 4LE.

All resolutions put to the meeting were voted on by way of a poll and were passed by the shareholders. The results of the poll for each such resolution are shown below:

Poll Results

Resolution Votes For (including Chairman's discretionary votes) Votes Against Votes Withheld1 Total Votes Cast (excluding votes withheld) No. of Shares % of shares voted No. of Shares % of shares voted No. of Shares No. of Shares % of issued share capital 1. To receive the Auditor's and Directors' reports, the Strategic Report and the accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019. 696,049,634 100.00% 34,677 0.00% 600,063 696,084,311 68.36% 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy). 685,316,685 98.39% 11,234,681 1.61% 133,008 696,551,366 68.41% 3. To declare a final dividend of 19.5 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019. 704,108,987 99.90% 690,965 0.10% 35,746 704,799,952 69.22% 4. To approve a special dividend of 17.3 pence per ordinary share. 704,647,682 99.98% 152,270 0.02% 35,746 704,799,952 69.22% 5. To re-elect John Allan as a director of the Company. 696,012,412 98.76% 8,736,660 1.24% 86,626 704,749,072 69.22% 6. To re-elect David Thomas as a director of the Company. 699,230,979 99.22% 5,519,249 0.78% 85,470 704,750,228 69.22% 7. To re-elect Mr Steven Boyes as a director of the Company 698,227,841 99.08% 6,513,332 0.92% 94,525 704,741,173 69.21% 8. To re-elect Jessica White as a director of the Company. 696,649,728 98.85% 8,100,761 1.15% 85,209 704,750,489 69.22% 9. To re-elect Richard Akers as a director of the Company. 694,852,114 98.75% 8,795,011 1.25% 1,188,573 703,647,125 69.11% 10. To re-elect Nina Bibby as a director of the Company. 692,098,759 99.35% 4,500,919 0.65% 84,696 696,599,678 68.42% 11. To re-elect Jock Lennox as a director of the Company. 691,523,814 99.27% 5,061,488 0.73% 99,072 696,585,302 68.41% 12. To re-elect Sharon White as a director of the Company. 692,057,729 99.35% 4,545,132 0.65% 81,513 696,602,861 68.42% 13. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the auditor of the Company. 689,959,989 99.05% 6,636,322 0.95% 88,063 696,596,311 68.41% 14. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the auditor's remuneration. 692,136,428 99.36% 4,455,122 0.64% 92,824 696,591,550 68.41% 15. To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure. 580,261,312 83.78% 112,305,314 16.22% 4,117,748 692,566,626 68.02% 16. To authorise the Board to allot shares and grant subscription/conversion rights over shares. 692,570,291 99.42% 4,037,213 0.58% 76,870 696,607,504 68.42% 17. To authorise the Board to allot or sell ordinary shares without complying with pre-emption rights.* 695,663,200 99.87% 895,539 0.13% 125,635 696,558,739 68.41% 18. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares.* 693,991,263 99.72% 1,929,365 0.28% 763,746 695,920,628 68.35% 19. To allow the Company to hold general meetings, other than an Annual General Meeting, on not less than 14 clear days' notice.* 646,868,573 93.28% 46,577,521 6.72% 3,238,280 693,446,094 68.11%

1A vote withheld is not a vote in law.

* Indicates a special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

Issued share capital as at voting record date:1,018,193,740

Number of votes per share: one

Resolutions submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (the 'NSM')

We will shortly submit copies of all resolutions, other than those relating to ordinary business, passed at the meeting, (being Resolutions 16, 17, 18, and 19) to the NSM in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2.

These resolutions will therefore be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The poll results will also be available shortly on the Company's website www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk.

