Barratt Developments : Result of AGM

0
10/17/2019 | 02:39am EDT

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC

RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Barratt Developments PLC (the 'Company') held its sixty-first Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') on Wednesday 16th October 2019, at The Royal College of Physicians, 11 St Andrews Place, London NW1 4LE.

All resolutions put to the meeting were voted on by way of a poll and were passed by the shareholders. The results of the poll for each such resolution are shown below:

Poll Results

Resolution

Votes For (including Chairman's discretionary votes)

Votes Against

Votes Withheld1

Total Votes Cast (excluding votes withheld)

No. of Shares

% of shares voted

No. of Shares

% of shares voted

No. of Shares

No. of Shares

% of issued share capital

1.

To receive the Auditor's and Directors' reports, the Strategic Report and the accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019.

696,049,634

100.00%

34,677

0.00%

600,063

696,084,311

68.36%

2.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy).

685,316,685

98.39%

11,234,681

1.61%

133,008

696,551,366

68.41%

3.

To declare a final dividend of 19.5 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

704,108,987

99.90%

690,965

0.10%

35,746

704,799,952

69.22%

4.

To approve a special dividend of 17.3 pence per ordinary share.

704,647,682

99.98%

152,270

0.02%

35,746

704,799,952

69.22%

5.

To re-elect John Allan as a director of the Company.

696,012,412

98.76%

8,736,660

1.24%

86,626

704,749,072

69.22%

6.

To re-elect David Thomas as a director of the Company.

699,230,979

99.22%

5,519,249

0.78%

85,470

704,750,228

69.22%

7.

To re-elect Mr Steven Boyes as a director of the Company

698,227,841

99.08%

6,513,332

0.92%

94,525

704,741,173

69.21%

8.

To re-elect Jessica White as a director of the Company.

696,649,728

98.85%

8,100,761

1.15%

85,209

704,750,489

69.22%

9.

To re-elect Richard Akers as a director of the Company.

694,852,114

98.75%

8,795,011

1.25%

1,188,573

703,647,125

69.11%

10.

To re-elect Nina Bibby as a director of the Company.

692,098,759

99.35%

4,500,919

0.65%

84,696

696,599,678

68.42%

11.

To re-elect Jock Lennox as a director of the Company.

691,523,814

99.27%

5,061,488

0.73%

99,072

696,585,302

68.41%

12.

To re-elect Sharon White as a director of the Company.

692,057,729

99.35%

4,545,132

0.65%

81,513

696,602,861

68.42%

13.

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the auditor of the Company.

689,959,989

99.05%

6,636,322

0.95%

88,063

696,596,311

68.41%

14.

To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the auditor's remuneration.

692,136,428

99.36%

4,455,122

0.64%

92,824

696,591,550

68.41%

15.

To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure.

580,261,312

83.78%

112,305,314

16.22%

4,117,748

692,566,626

68.02%

16.

To authorise the Board to allot shares and grant subscription/conversion rights

over shares.

692,570,291

99.42%

4,037,213

0.58%

76,870

696,607,504

68.42%

17.

To authorise the Board to allot or sell ordinary shares without complying with

pre-emption rights.*

695,663,200

99.87%

895,539

0.13%

125,635

696,558,739

68.41%

18.

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares.*

693,991,263

99.72%

1,929,365

0.28%

763,746

695,920,628

68.35%

19.

To allow the Company to hold general meetings, other than an Annual General Meeting, on not less than 14 clear days' notice.*

646,868,573

93.28%

46,577,521

6.72%

3,238,280

693,446,094

68.11%

1A vote withheld is not a vote in law.

* Indicates a special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

Issued share capital as at voting record date:1,018,193,740

Number of votes per share: one

Resolutions submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (the 'NSM')

We will shortly submit copies of all resolutions, other than those relating to ordinary business, passed at the meeting, (being Resolutions 16, 17, 18, and 19) to the NSM in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2.

These resolutions will therefore be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The poll results will also be available shortly on the Company's website www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk.

For further information please contact:

David Thomas, Chief Executive 020 7299 4896

Tina Bains, Company Secretary 01530 278 278

For media enquiries, please contact:

Barratt Developments PLC

Tim Collins, Head of Corporate Communications 020 7299 4874

Brunswick

Jonathan Glass 020 7404 5959

Disclaimer

Barratt Developments plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 06:38:07 UTC
