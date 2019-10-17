Barratt Developments : Result of AGM

Barratt Developments PLC (the 'Company') held its sixty-first Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') on Wednesday 16th October 2019, at The Royal College of Physicians, 11 St Andrews Place, London NW1 4LE.
All resolutions put to the meeting were voted on by way of a poll and were passed by the shareholders. The results of the poll for each such resolution are shown below:
Poll Results
Resolution
Votes For (including Chairman's discretionary votes)
Votes Against
Votes Withheld1
Total Votes Cast (excluding votes withheld)
No. of Shares
% of shares voted
No. of Shares
% of shares voted
No. of Shares
No. of Shares
% of issued share capital
1.
To receive the Auditor's and Directors' reports, the Strategic Report and the accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019.
696,049,634
100.00%
34,677
0.00%
600,063
696,084,311
68.36%
2.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy).
685,316,685
98.39%
11,234,681
1.61%
133,008
696,551,366
68.41%
3.
To declare a final dividend of 19.5 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019.
704,108,987
99.90%
690,965
0.10%
35,746
704,799,952
69.22%
4.
To approve a special dividend of 17.3 pence per ordinary share.
704,647,682
99.98%
152,270
0.02%
35,746
704,799,952
69.22%
5.
To re-elect John Allan as a director of the Company.
696,012,412
98.76%
8,736,660
1.24%
86,626
704,749,072
69.22%
6.
To re-elect David Thomas as a director of the Company.
699,230,979
99.22%
5,519,249
0.78%
85,470
704,750,228
69.22%
7.
To re-elect Mr Steven Boyes as a director of the Company
698,227,841
99.08%
6,513,332
0.92%
94,525
704,741,173
69.21%
8.
To re-elect Jessica White as a director of the Company.
696,649,728
98.85%
8,100,761
1.15%
85,209
704,750,489
69.22%
9.
To re-elect Richard Akers as a director of the Company.
694,852,114
98.75%
8,795,011
1.25%
1,188,573
703,647,125
69.11%
10.
To re-elect Nina Bibby as a director of the Company.
692,098,759
99.35%
4,500,919
0.65%
84,696
696,599,678
68.42%
11.
To re-elect Jock Lennox as a director of the Company.
691,523,814
99.27%
5,061,488
0.73%
99,072
696,585,302
68.41%
12.
To re-elect Sharon White as a director of the Company.
692,057,729
99.35%
4,545,132
0.65%
81,513
696,602,861
68.42%
13.
To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the auditor of the Company.
689,959,989
99.05%
6,636,322
0.95%
88,063
696,596,311
68.41%
14.
To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the auditor's remuneration.
692,136,428
99.36%
4,455,122
0.64%
92,824
696,591,550
68.41%
15.
To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure.
580,261,312
83.78%
112,305,314
16.22%
4,117,748
692,566,626
68.02%
16.
To authorise the Board to allot shares and grant subscription/conversion rights
over shares.
692,570,291
99.42%
4,037,213
0.58%
76,870
696,607,504
68.42%
17.
To authorise the Board to allot or sell ordinary shares without complying with
pre-emption rights.*
695,663,200
99.87%
895,539
0.13%
125,635
696,558,739
68.41%
18.
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares.*
693,991,263
99.72%
1,929,365
0.28%
763,746
695,920,628
68.35%
19.
To allow the Company to hold general meetings, other than an Annual General Meeting, on not less than 14 clear days' notice.*
646,868,573
93.28%
46,577,521
6.72%
3,238,280
693,446,094
68.11%
1A vote withheld is not a vote in law.
* Indicates a special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
Issued share capital as at voting record date:1,018,193,740
Number of votes per share: one
Resolutions submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (the 'NSM')
We will shortly submit copies of all resolutions, other than those relating to ordinary business, passed at the meeting, (being Resolutions 16, 17, 18, and 19) to the NSM in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2.
