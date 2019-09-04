Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barratt Developments    BDEV   GB0000811801

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS

(BDEV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 04:59am EDT

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments Plc said profit rose on improved margins and higher home sales in a tough real estate market, but warned it now expected volumes for the current year at the lower end of forecasts.

Shares in Barratt fell about 5% to 591.4 pence on Wednesday, pushing them to the bottom of London's bluechip index as investors fretted about the company's growth.

British house price growth has sagged since the 2016 Brexit referendum - especially in London and neighbouring areas. But at a national level the market appears to have stabilised, surveys suggest.

However, housebuilders remain under pressure, facing the risk of a knock-on impact from a potential recession if Britain were to crash out of the European Union without a divorce deal.

"Based on current market conditions, we expect to grow volume towards the lower end of our medium term target range in FY20," Barratt said in a statement.

The FTSE 100 company has a medium-term target of volume growth in wholly-owned home completions of 3% to 5% annually.

Barratt has been trying to cut costs by changing the design of the houses it builds and reducing exposure to central London, focusing on more affordable, outer parts of the city.

IN THE SHADOW OF BREXIT

"We believe that the shadow of Brexit will continue to hang over the sector, but the sector should continue to benefit from the perception that the probability of a Labour government appears to be fading," Liberum analysts said, referring to the odds of the opposition party coming to power as British lawmakers won a bid to try to block a no-deal Brexit.

Rival Persimmon, Britain's second-largest housebuilder, suffered a profit hit last month hit after a drive to improve the quality of its houses slowed sales in the first half of the year.

Barratt, however, said pretax profit rose 8.9% to 909.8 million pounds for the year ended June 30. It also declared a special dividend of 17.3 pence.

Barratt, founded in 1958 and headquartered in Coalville, said its gross margin rose to 22.8% compared to 20.7% reported last year, as it welcomed the extension of the government's Help to Buy scheme that makes it easier for first-time home buyers to afford them.

"If you look at the period over the last three years since the referendum, customer demand has been very strong, there is lots of eligibility, including Help to Buy and we see no change in that backdrop," Chief Executive Officer David Thomas told Reuters.

The company sold 17,856 homes, up from 17,579 last year, with demand seen in Scotland and outer London areas.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Deepa Babington)

By Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS -2.28% 608.6 Delayed Quote.34.40%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PERSIMMON 0.99% 1880.5 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
04:59aBarratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
RE
04:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE jumps on optimism over Brexit, Hong Kong unrest
RE
03:09aUK Plc's discount steepens as political crisis over Brexit deepens
RE
02:52aBARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Final Results
PU
09/03Stocks fall as concerns over Brexit, global growth weigh
RE
08/28EUROPE : Global growth worries keep a lid on European shares, chaotic Brexit loo..
RE
08/28Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
RE
08/28UK housebuilders fall as reports of push to suspend Parliament renews Brexit ..
RE
08/20PERSIMMON : Drive to raise quality hits profit at UK housebuilder Persimmon
RE
07/24Brexit woes deepen pain in domestically-focused UK stocks
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 834 M
EBIT 2019 899 M
Net income 2019 724 M
Finance 2019 759 M
Yield 2019 7,34%
P/E ratio 2019 8,80x
P/E ratio 2020 8,90x
EV / Sales2019 1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 6 327 M
Chart BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
Duration : Period :
Barratt Developments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 632,00  GBp
Last Close Price 622,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Fraser Thomas Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Murray Allan Chairman
Steven John Boyes Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Elizabeth White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Akers Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS34.40%7 646
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-3.38%20 807
D.R. HORTON43.65%18 295
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD17.83%12 125
PULTEGROUP30.78%9 269
PERSIMMON-3.42%7 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group