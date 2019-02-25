Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barratt Developments    BDEV   GB0000811801

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS

(BDEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Persimmon shares fall after practices in government house-funding scheme come under fire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: Builders construct homes on a Persimmon development in Coventry

(Reuters) - Persimmon shares fell as much as 8 percent on Monday, after reports on Saturday that Britain's housing minister James Brokenshire is pressing the builder on how it operates within a public funding scheme for new house buyers.

A source told Reuters on Saturday that Brokenshire was "increasingly concerned" by practices at Persimmon regarding the "Help to Buy" scheme.

Persimmon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

The sector has been criticised for practices such as selling houses with rising leasehold charges, which make them hard to sell, and for poor quality workmanship.

"Given that contracts for the 2021 extension to Help to Buy are being reviewed shortly, which overall is a great scheme helping hundreds of thousands of people into home ownership, it would be surprising if Persimmon's approach wasn't a point of discussion," the source said.

Shares of Britain's second largest housebuilder were down 6.4 percent at 23.9 pence and was the top loser on UK's blue chip index.

Shares of other FTSE-100 housebuilders, including Barratt Developments Plc, Taylor Wimpey Plc and Berkeley Group Holdings, were all down more than a percent on Monday.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS -1.63% 564 Delayed Quote.24.29%
BERKELEY -1.12% 3774 Delayed Quote.10.15%
PERSIMMON -6.12% 2314 Delayed Quote.27.88%
TAYLOR WIMPEY -1.28% 164.935 Delayed Quote.22.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
03:22aPersimmon shares fall after practices in government house-funding scheme come..
RE
02/15Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
02/14Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
02/13Hopes of potential Brexit delay takes UK shares to four-month high
RE
02/13LONDON MARKETS: London Stocks Follow Global Equities Higher As Trade Optimism..
DJ
02/08LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Struggles As Investors Watch Trade And Brexit Negoti..
DJ
02/07BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : builds solid foundations in first half with profit up 19p..
AQ
02/06BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Builder Barratt working to ensure component supply after ..
RE
02/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE breaks six-day winning streak, fire burns Ocado
RE
02/06LONDON MARKETS: House Builders A Bright Spot In Otherwise Weak London Markets
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 905 M
EBIT 2019 882 M
Net income 2019 710 M
Finance 2019 732 M
Yield 2019 7,68%
P/E ratio 2019 8,44
P/E ratio 2020 8,38
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 5 834 M
Chart BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
Duration : Period :
Barratt Developments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,26  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Fraser Thomas Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Murray Allan Chairman
Steven John Boyes Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Elizabeth White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Akers Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS24.29%7 613
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-0.58%20 512
D.R. HORTON17.83%15 251
PERSIMMON27.88%10 228
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD3.41%10 221
PULTEGROUP7.66%7 754
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.