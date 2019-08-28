Log in
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS

(BDEV)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UK housebuilders fall as reports of push to suspend Parliament renews Brexit worries

08/28/2019 | 05:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians stand outside a Bellway housing development in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in UK airlines and housebuilders tumbled on Wednesday after reports the government may seek to suspend parliament in a push to prevent politicians from derailing its plan to exit the European Union, renewing worries about a no-deal Brexit.

Companies that are exposed to the domestic economy like housebuilders were knocked particularly hard.

Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Barratt Developments were down between 2% and 2.3% at 0906 GMT, among the top decliners on the FTSE 100. British Airways-owner IAG fell 1.7% and easyJet dropped 3.2%.

Britain's government will seek to extend the period during which parliament does not normally sit, shutting it for around a month until Oct. 14, just weeks before the Oct. 31 deadline for Brexit, the BBC and the Guardian reported.

The move limits the amount of parliamentary time available to lawmakers who want to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the EU without an exit deal.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Thyagaraju Adinarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS -2.07% 633.8 Delayed Quote.39.84%
BERKELEY -2.04% 3886 Delayed Quote.14.03%
EASYJET -3.57% 936.3653 Delayed Quote.-12.13%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -1.50% 416 Delayed Quote.-31.60%
PERSIMMON -2.18% 1888 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TAYLOR WIMPEY -2.46% 144.75 Delayed Quote.8.92%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.87% 3571 Delayed Quote.29.87%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 838 M
EBIT 2019 897 M
Net income 2019 723 M
Finance 2019 758 M
Yield 2019 7,05%
P/E ratio 2019 9,18x
P/E ratio 2020 9,29x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 6 582 M
Chart BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
Duration : Period :
Barratt Developments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 630,77  GBp
Last Close Price 647,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Fraser Thomas Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Murray Allan Chairman
Steven John Boyes Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Elizabeth White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Akers Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS39.84%8 089
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-3.47%20 754
D.R. HORTON41.17%18 095
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD17.77%12 129
PULTEGROUP28.47%9 156
PERSIMMON0.00%7 504
