UK housebuilders fall as reports of push to suspend Parliament renews Brexit worries

Companies that are exposed to the domestic economy like housebuilders were knocked particularly hard.

Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Barratt Developments were down between 2% and 2.3% at 0906 GMT, among the top decliners on the FTSE 100. British Airways-owner IAG fell 1.7% and easyJet dropped 3.2%.

Britain's government will seek to extend the period during which parliament does not normally sit, shutting it for around a month until Oct. 14, just weeks before the Oct. 31 deadline for Brexit, the BBC and the Guardian reported.

The move limits the amount of parliamentary time available to lawmakers who want to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the EU without an exit deal.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Thyagaraju Adinarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)