Barrel Energy reiterates Senior Management Share Ownership

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc. (OTCQB: BRLL) (the “Company” or “Barrel”) announces share positions held by members of its senior management team, Mr. Harp Sangha and Mr. Craig Alford.



The described transactions have been previously documented and reported in the company’s SEC filings but are required to be further disclosed to assist in the revocation of a cease-trade order by the British Columba Securities Commission under Canadian National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

The three events that have triggered a report under 62-103 for Barrel Energy Inc, of Suite 200, 8275 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV, USA 89123 are described as follows;

Mr. Harp Sangha, of 45-6671 121 Street, Surrey B.C. V3W 1T9, a newly appointed Director and Chairman of Barrel Energy, made an investment into the Company by the acquisition of 10 million (10,000,000) new common shares of the company on November 5th, 2018 at a price of $0.001 USD per share for a total cost to Mr. Sangha of $10,000 USD. On November 5th, 2018 the US to Canadian dollar exchange rate was 1.31, thus the per share amount paid was $0.00131 Canadian and the total paid equalled $13,100 Canadian dollars.

Upon acquisition, the Company’s capitalization increased at a commensurate rate to the amount of the new shares and Mr. Sangha’s ownership of Common Shares represented ownership of approximately 26.68% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of Barrel. Previous to this transaction, Mr. Sangha held no shares in the Company.

Furthermore, on November 12th, 2018, Mr. Harp Sangha disposed of 1,000,000 Common Shares at $0.002 USD per share. On November 12th, 2018 the US to Canadian dollar exchange rate was 1.324, thus the per share amount paid was $0.0026 Canadian and the total received equalled $2,640 Canadian dollars.

After this share disposition, that was made to reduce the Chairman’s over all holdings in the Company, Mr. Sangha held a total ownership of 9,000,000 shares which represented ownership of approximately 24% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares. There was no effect on the capitalization of the company from this transaction.

Mr. Craig Alford, of 9 Ruttan St., Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7A, a newly appointed Director and President of Barrel Energy, made an investment into the Company by the acquisition of 4 million (4,000,000) new common shares of the company on November 5th, 2018 at a price of $0.001 USD per share for a total cost to Mr. Alford of $4,000 USD. On November 5th, 2018 the US to Canadian dollar exchange rate was 1.31, thus the per share amount paid was $0.00131 Canadian and the total paid equalled $5,240 Canadian dollars.

Upon acquisition, the Company’s capitalization increased at a commensurate rate to the amount of the new shares and Mr. Alford’s ownership of Common Shares represented ownership of approximately 10.67% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of Barrel. Previous to this transaction, Mr. Alford held no shares in the Company.

Since the transactions of November 2018 Mr. Alford has since been appointed CEO of the company.

Both Mr. Sangha and Mr. Alford have submitted and certified this information to be accurate for compliance with Canadian National Instrument 62-103.

Copies of the relevant 62-103 reports submitted can be obtained from information published on Barrel Energy Inc. www.Sedar.com , or to obtain a copy of the report contact Harp Sangha, 1-702-595-2247, 200-8275 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., is focused on a portfolio of production opportunities throughout North America.

