Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Barrett Business Services, Inc.    BBSI

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC. (BBSI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/10 09:51:38 pm
74.785 USD   +3.87%
09:01pBBSI Confirms $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
08/08BARRETT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07BARRETT BUSINES : BBSI Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BBSI Confirms $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, announced that its board of directors has confirmed the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. 

The cash dividend will be paid on September 7, 2018, to all stockholders of record as of August 24, 2018.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 5,600 clients across all lines of business in 24 states. For more information, please visit www.barrettbusiness.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future plans, expectations or performance are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect the company's future prospects are described in the company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations:
Liolios Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
BBSI@liolios.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES,
09:01pBBSI Confirms $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
08/08BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/08BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/08BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
08/08BARRETT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES : BBSI Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
07/25BBSI SETS SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONFER : 00 p.m. ET
GL
07/06BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an ..
AQ
06/28BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES : BBSI Refines Structure of its Workers Compensation P..
AQ
06/27BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Barrett Business Services' (BBSI) CEO Michael Elich on Q2 2018 Results - Earn.. 
08/08Midday Gainers / Losers (08/08/2018) 
08/07Barrett Business misses by $0.26 
05/08Barrett Business declares $0.25 dividend 
05/02Barrett Business Services' (BBSI) CEO Michael Elich on Q1 2018 Results - Earn.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 975 M
EBIT 2018 32,2 M
Net income 2018 33,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,51
P/E ratio 2019 13,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 523 M
Chart BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 93,5 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Elich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Meeker Chairman
Gregory R. Vaughn Chief Operating Officer-Corporate Operations & VP
Gerald R. Blotz Chief Operating Officer-Field Operations & VP
Gary E. Kramer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.10.96%523
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD8.13%46 687
PAYCHEX4.44%25 525
TRINET GROUP INC26.82%3 921
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC17.48%2 391
BENEFIT ONE INC.34.13%2 267
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.