Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Barrett Business Services, Inc.    BBSI

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.

(BBSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BBSI Confirms $0.30 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 08:31am EST

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, announced that its board of directors has confirmed the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. 

The cash dividend will be paid on March 27, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,200 clients across all lines of business in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.mybbsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events or performance are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
BBSI@gatewayir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES,
08:31aBBSI Confirms $0.30 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
02/26BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
02/25BARRETT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES : BBSI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Finan..
AQ
02/12BBSI SETS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YE : 00 p.m. ET
GL
2019BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2019BBSI Confirms $0.30 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
2019BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
2019BARRETT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 997 M
EBIT 2020 37,5 M
Net income 2020 39,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,91%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,47x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 471 M
Chart BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 101,25  $
Last Close Price 62,88  $
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Elich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Meeker Chairman
Gerald R. Blotz Chief Operating Officer-Field Operations & VP
Gary E. Kramer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, & Treasurer
Jon L. Justesen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.-30.49%471
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.96%60 147
PAYCHEX, INC.-7.24%28 277
TRINET GROUP, INC.-9.03%3 541
BENEFIT ONE INC.0.57%2 519
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-3.62%2 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group