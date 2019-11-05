Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Barrett Business Services, Inc.    BBSI

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.

(BBSI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BBSI Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings; Raises Full-Year Outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 04:06pm EST

- Third Quarter Net Income up 31% to $25 Million, or $3.24 per Diluted Share –
- Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook 12% to $6.05 per Diluted Share -

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

  • Net revenues increased to $248.0 million versus $247.3 million.
  • Gross billings up 7% to $1.55 billion.
  • Net income up 31% to $25.0 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share up 30% to $3.24.

“We reported strong results in the quarter, driven by the addition of 386 clients,” said BBSI President and CEO Mike Elich. “We continue to see the results from various structural moves we have been working on over the past several years, which gives us confidence in a strong long-term financial outlook.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2019 increased to $248.0 million compared to $247.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Total gross billings in the third quarter increased 7% to $1.55 billion compared to $1.45 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below). The increase was primarily due to the continued build in the Company’s PEO client count and same-customer sales growth, which was partially offset by a decrease in staffing revenue.

Non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 3.6% in the third quarter and benefited from lower frictional costs and a favorable one-time adjustment of prior accident year liability of $5.6 million. This compares to 4.5% in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 increased 31% to a record $25.0 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.1 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Net income in the third quarter of 2019 reflected an effective tax rate of 22%.

Outlook

For the full year 2019, BBSI is raising the estimate for expected diluted earnings per share by 12% to $6.05 (from $5.40) compared to $4.98 per diluted share in 2018.  This continues to assume an effective tax rate of approximately 22%.

BBSI expects the range for workers’ compensation expense as a percentage of gross billings to be 4.3% to 4.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.  This range can also be applied as an approximation for 2020.

BBSI also continues to expect gross billings to increase approximately 8% for the next rolling 12-month period.

Conference Call

BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

BBSI’s President and CEO Michael Elich and CFO Gary Kramer will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471
Conference ID: 13695729

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the BBSI website at www.mybbsi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 6, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13695729

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures  

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billing amounts and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billing and wage information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)  2019   2018   2019   2018 
Gross billings $1,552,882  $1,447,852  $4,377,089  $4,147,179 
PEO and staffing wages $1,322,469  $1,222,617  $3,725,416  $3,503,184 
         

Because safety incentives represent consideration payable to PEO customers, safety incentive costs are netted against PEO revenue in our consolidated statements of operations. Management considers safety incentives to be an integral part of our workers’ compensation program because they encourage client companies to maintain safe work practices and minimize workplace injuries. We therefore present below for purposes of analysis non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense, which represents workers’ compensation costs including safety incentive costs. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating the total costs of our workers’ compensation program.

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)  2019   2018   2019   2018 
Workers' compensation $46,887  $56,412  $154,290  $172,388 
Safety incentive costs  8,265   8,790   22,801   24,394 
Non-GAAP gross workers' compensation$55,152  $65,202  $177,091  $196,782 
         

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Percentage of Gross Billings Percentage of Gross Billings
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
PEO and staffing wages 85.2% 84.4% 85.1% 84.5%
Payroll taxes and benefits 6.8% 6.9% 7.3% 7.8%
Non-GAAP gross workers' compensation 3.6% 4.5% 4.0% 4.7%
         

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 6,400 clients across all lines of business in 23 states. For more information, please visit www.mybbsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events or performance, including expectations regarding gross billings growth, future effective tax rates, earnings per share, and workers’ compensation expense as a percentage of gross billings, are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include economic conditions in the Company's service areas, the effect of changes in the Company's mix of services on gross margin, the Company's ability to retain current clients and attract new clients, the availability of financing or other sources of capital, the Company's relationship with its primary bank lender, the potential for material deviations from expected future workers' compensation claims experience, the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets, litigation costs, the effect of governmental investigations, security breaches or failures in the Company's information technology systems, the collectability of accounts receivable, changes in executive management, the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill, and the effect of conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

 
 
Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
  September 30, December 31,
(in thousands) 2019 2018
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $35,452 $35,371
Investments  101,748  416
Trade accounts receivable, net  187,467  151,597
Prepaid expenses and other  15,974  13,880
Restricted cash and investments  107,702  120,409
Total current assets  448,343  321,673
Investments    1,687
Property, equipment and software, net  29,575  24,812
Operating lease right-of-use assets  23,784  
Restricted cash and investments  311,882  348,165
Goodwill  47,820  47,820
Other assets  3,253  3,474
Deferred income taxes  5,523  8,458
  $870,180 $756,089
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $221 $221
Accounts payable  5,432  4,336
Accrued payroll, payroll taxes and related benefits  197,686  158,683
Income taxes payable  3,408  4,403
Current operating lease liabilities  6,448  
Other accrued liabilities  13,244  20,566
Workers' compensation claims liabilities  113,623  109,319
Safety incentives liability  27,727  29,210
Total current liabilities  367,789  326,738
Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities  316,423  304,078
Long-term debt  3,785  3,951
Long-term operating lease liabilities  17,906  
Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities  4,106  2,285
Stockholders' equity  160,171  119,037
  $870,180 $756,089
     
     

Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenues:        
Professional employer service fees $214,156 $206,320 $607,840 $592,559
Staffing services  33,806  40,967  89,319  110,307
Total revenues  247,962  247,287  697,159  702,866
Cost of revenues:            
Direct payroll costs  25,464  30,842  67,298  83,265
Payroll taxes and benefits  104,847  100,348  321,341  322,784
Workers' compensation  46,887  56,412  154,290  172,388
Total cost of revenues  177,198  187,602  542,929  578,437
Gross margin  70,764  59,685  154,230  124,429
Selling, general and administrative expenses  41,352  36,670  113,517  101,713
Depreciation and amortization  970  949  2,909  3,228
Income from operations  28,442  22,066  37,804  19,488
Other income, net  2,488  1,780  7,946  5,896
Income before income taxes  30,930  23,846  45,750  25,384
Provision for income taxes  5,959  4,759  9,172  4,178
Net income $24,971 $19,087 $36,578 $21,206
Basic income per common share $3.34 $2.59 $4.92 $2.89
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding  7,483  7,369  7,433  7,327
Diluted income per common share $3.24 $2.50 $4.76 $2.77
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  7,711  7,643  7,686  7,652
         

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
BBSI@gatewayir.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES,
04:06pBBSI Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings; Raises Full-Year Outlook
GL
10/24BBSI SETS THIRD QUARTER 2019 CONFERE : 00 p.m. ET
GL
10/23BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regul..
AQ
10/23BBSI Appoints Diane L. Dewbrey to its Board of Directors
GL
08/22BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/19BBSI Sets September 2019 Conference Schedule
GL
08/07BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/07BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
08/06BARRETT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 965 M
EBIT 2019 42,8 M
Net income 2019 42,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 660 M
Chart BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 116,33  $
Last Close Price 88,42  $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Elich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Meeker Chairman
Gerald R. Blotz Chief Operating Officer-Field Operations & VP
Gary E. Kramer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, & Treasurer
Jon L. Justesen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.55.56%660
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.40.80%55 686
PAYCHEX28.76%29 874
TRINET GROUP, INC.26.34%3 621
BENEFIT ONE INC.-37.77%3 037
SMS CO., LTD.73.23%2 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group