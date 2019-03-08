Log in
BBSI to Participate at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference March 18-19

03/08/2019 | 11:16am EST

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, has been invited to participate at the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference. The conference is being held March 18-19, 2019, at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Management is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. In addition, CEO Mike Elich will be participating in a panel on Monday, March 18th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time to discuss low unemployment and how it’s affecting business decisions.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BBSI management, please contact your ROTH representative, or BBSI’s investor relations team at BBSI@liolios.com.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 5,600 clients across all lines of business in 24 states. For more information, please visit www.barrettbusiness.com.

Investor Relations:

Liolios
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
BBSI@liolios.com

BBSI Solid Color logo 2009.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
