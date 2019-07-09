Log in
BARRICK GOLD CORP

(ABX)
  Report  
07/09 12:28:52 pm
21.09 CAD   +1.59%
Acacia agrees to Barrick's request to extend deal deadline

07/09/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

(Reuters) - Tanzania's largest gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said on Tuesday it has agreed to a request from Barrick Gold Corp to extend the deadline to make a firm offer to July 19.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
