BARRICK GOLD CORP (ABX)

BARRICK GOLD CORP (ABX)
Barrick Gold : Acacia Mining raises annual output target on better-than-expected third-quarter

10/08/2018 | 09:03am CEST

(Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining raised its full-year gold production target on Monday, as third-quarter production exceeded its expectations partly boosted by a 24 percent jump in output at its North Mara mine in Tanzania.

The UK-listed company raised its full-year target to be marginally higher than 500,000 ounces from an earlier forecast of 435,000 to 475,000 ounces, and said that it saw strong production across its three mines in north-west Tanzania.

Although quarterly output exceeded the company's expectations, it was still down by nearly a third from the year-earlier period.

Acacia Mining, majority owned by Canada's Barrick Gold, operates the Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara mines in north-west Tanzania, where mining regulations have tightened over the past few years as the country looks to reap more revenue from the sector.

The company said gold production from North Mara rose to 89,287 ounces in the third quarter from 72,011 ounces in the year-earlier quarter, helped by a 21 percent rise in higher grade ores.

North Mara made up roughly 65.3 percent of the total gold production.

Gold sales in the quarter was 135,875 ounces, broadly in line with production, Acacia Mining said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr, Amrutha Gayathri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -1.46% 14.84 Delayed Quote.-18.37%
GOLD -0.59% 1196.59 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 576 M
EBIT 2018 2 150 M
Net income 2018 640 M
Debt 2018 3 863 M
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 21,61
P/E ratio 2019 19,75
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 13 391 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,1 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Catherine Phillipa Raw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Anthony Munk Independent Director
Steven J. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP-18.37%13 391
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-18.50%16 311
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.15%10 637
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 320
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-21.98%8 231
SHANDONG GOLD MINING-24.09%7 005
