BARRICK GOLD CORP

BARRICK GOLD CORP

(ABX)
Barrick Gold : Acacia Mining reports 13% rise in gold reserves for Tanzania mine

07/05/2019 | 03:00am EDT

(Reuters) - Acacia Mining on Friday reported a 13% rise in gold reserves at the end of May for its Gokona Mine in North Mara, Tanzania, adding weight to its view that majority shareholder Barrick Gold's buyout proposal undervalued the miner.

Acacia Mining last month strongly disagreed with the world's No. 2 gold miner's valuation of the company, saying the proposal undervalued its mine plans and appeared to have ignored the value of its exploration and development assets.

The increase in reserves was driven by additional drilling in the east and west extensions of Gokona underground.

Barrick's proposal to take full control of its African unit to resolve a long-standing tax dispute with Tanzania has drawn the ire of Acacia's minority shareholders, who may have the ultimate vote on a deal.

Barrick, however, has stuck to its offer, saying assumptions made by the smaller firm about its mine plans were out of touch and changes were indeed needed.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP 0.81% 21.1 Delayed Quote.14.49%
GOLD -0.49% 1413.87 Delayed Quote.10.62%
