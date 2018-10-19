Log in
BARRICK GOLD CORP (ABX)
  News  
Barrick Gold : Acacia Mining threatens to invoke investment treaty in Tanzania dispute

10/19/2018 | 09:05am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Acacia Mining said on Friday it would seek direct dialogue with Tanzania over a long-running tax dispute and threatened to invoke a bilateral investment treaty should a settlement not be reached.

Acacia's parent Barrick Gold has been negotiating with the Tanzanian government on behalf of London-listed Acacia for 19 months but no final settlement has been reached.

"We will ... be reaching out to the Government to seek the opportunity for direct dialogue regarding the ongoing disputes between the Government, the Company and the broader Acacia Group," the company said in a statement.

It added that if it failed to negotiate a resolution, it could pursue a claim under a bilateral investment treaty between Tanzania and the United Kingdom.

Tanzanian authorities have charged three of Acacia's local subsidiaries, an employee and a former staffer with money laundering and tax evasion, the gold miner said on Wednesday. [nL8N1WX61U]

"Each of the recent charges relate to matters which are subject to or have been introduced into the existing contractual arbitrations with the (government)," Acacia said in a statement.

"The Company is currently considering its legal position and is concerned about the increasing risks to the safety and security of its people."

Acacia said on Wednesday that all the accused had pleaded not guilty.

Also on Thursday, the company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the three months to September fell 11 percent from the previous quarter to $44.6 million due to a softer gold price and lower output.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP 4.35% 17.26 End-of-day quote.-10.73%
GOLD 0.24% 1228.786 End-of-day quote.-6.40%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 586 M
EBIT 2018 2 124 M
Net income 2018 667 M
Debt 2018 4 121 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 29,26
P/E ratio 2019 23,85
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 15 396 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,6 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Catherine Phillipa Raw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Anthony Munk Independent Director
Steven J. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP-10.73%15 396
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-14.61%17 266
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-12.84%11 250
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 758
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-16.28%8 672
SHANDONG GOLD MINING-15.07%7 221