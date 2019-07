The miner, which has previously said that Barrick's buyout offer undervalues it, said overall gold production was 158,774 ounces for the period ended June, aided by a 39% surge in output from its Gokona Mine in North Mara, Tanzania.

Acacia also reiterated it annual production guidance of 500,000 ounces to 550,000 ounces. The company last week reported a 13% rise in gold reserves at the end of May for its Gokona Mine.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)