Barrick Gold : Biggest Shareholder Opposes Acquisition of Newmont--2nd Update

03/05/2019 | 01:23pm EST

By Alistair MacDonald

Barrick Gold Corp.'s largest shareholder said it prefers a joint venture with Newmont Mining Corp., over a full-blown acquisition, throwing another hurdle in front of the Toronto-based miner's ambitions to buy its closest rival.

Joe Foster -- who runs the VanEck International Investors Gold Fund and is also a major shareholder in Newmont -- said since the cost savings of any tie-up are concentrated in the two companies' Nevada operations, the pair should focus on a joint venture of those assets. The fund holds 3.9% of Barrick shares and 5.86% of Newmont shares, making it the Newmont's third largest investor, according to FactSet.

Last week, Barrick offered $17.85 billion for Newmont in an all-share deal. Newmont rejected the proposal on Monday and instead offered terms for a Nevada joint venture with Barrick.

"Nevada is a sure thing," Mr. Foster said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "I don't know if Newmont-Barrick makes sense." He said megamergers in the gold-mining industry are hard to make work.

VanEck's shareholdings in Barrick and Newmont aren't enough to stop a deal. But the fund's preference for a joint venture could add pressure on both sides to engage in such discussions.

"What shareholders should be asking is [for] these two to meet in the middle and get a JV done," Mr. Foster said.

Barrick's chief executive, Mark Bristow, is set to sit down and talk to Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg in New York on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mr. Bristow said in an interview Monday night that he still favors a full merger with Newmont, but if Newmont is sincere about forming a Nevada partnership "it should be very easy to sign a binding agreement" for the joint venture, he said.

There are several other funds that hold large stakes in both companies: First Eagle Investments, T. Rowe Price Associates and Flossbach von Storch AG, which is Barrick's second biggest investor with 3.14% and which owns 2.66% of Newmont; The largest active owner of Newmont stock is BlackRock, which over various funds owns at least 12.65%.

Index tracker Vanguard Group holds even more of Newmont, with 10.91%. Index funds, which passively track markets, often take their direction from proxy advisory firms on merger and acquisition votes.

A spokesman for Barrick declined to comment about VanEck's preference for a Nevada union.

Newmont said it believes the best route for both companies is a joint venture. "This would avoid exposing our investors to the complexity and significant risk that would come with combining the two companies as Barrick is still going through a complex integration with Randgold," a Newmont spokesman said. Barrick bought Africa-focused Randgold Resources last year.

--Jacquie McNish contributed to this article.

Write to Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP 0.24% 16.67 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
GOLD -0.31% 1282.96 Delayed Quote.1.00%
