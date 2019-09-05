Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Barrick Gold Corp    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORP

(ABX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barrick Gold : Down Nearly 8%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2017 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 11:43am EDT

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.T) is currently at C$24.23, down C$2.07 or 7.87%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 19, 2019 when it closed at C$24.12

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since April 25, 2017 when it fell 10.97%

-- Snaps a three day winning streak

-- Up 31.47% year-to-date

-- Down 56.14% from its all-time closing high of C$55.25 on Dec. 6, 2010

-- Up 85.96% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 6, 2018), when it closed at C$13.03

-- Down 8.7% from its 52 week closing high of C$26.54 on Aug. 28, 2019

-- Up 89.15% from its 52 week closing low of C$12.81 on Sept. 11, 2018

-- Traded as low as C$23.91; lowest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2019 when it hit C$23.72

-- Down 9.09% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 25, 2017 when it fell as much as 10.97%

All data as of 11:23:22 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -7.15% 24.36 Delayed Quote.40.75%
GOLD -2.05% 1519.405 Delayed Quote.20.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARRICK GOLD CORP
11:43aBARRICK GOLD : Down Nearly 8%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April ..
DJ
03:30aTanzania's gold exports rise 23% in year to July -central bank
RE
09/04BARRICK GOLD : Acacia investors voice support for Barrick deal
AQ
09/03CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX : CDV) Makes Key Appointment Ahead of Project Develo..
AQ
09/03Mining Shares Moving Up as Havens Shine
DJ
09/03Zambia mining firms say mineral royalties should be capped at 7.5%
RE
08/29Altus Strategies Plc - Term Sheet with Desert Gold for Sale and Royalty on Tw..
AQ
08/29BARRICK GOLD CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26Senator Cortez Masto Meets with Nevada Gold Mines Leadership
GL
08/23BARRICK GOLD : bid for Acacia receives major support
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 050 M
EBIT 2019 2 272 M
Net income 2019 804 M
Debt 2019 3 055 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 39,5x
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,18x
EV / Sales2020 3,82x
Capitalization 34 816 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,92  $
Last Close Price 19,87  $
Spread / Highest target 6,40%
Spread / Average Target -9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Mark Bristow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Graham P. Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
J. Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP40.75%34 750
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION18.38%33 623
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED69.86%19 779
SHANDONG GOLD MINING82.58%15 751
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 249
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD51.07%15 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group