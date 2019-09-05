Barrick Gold : Down Nearly 8%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2017 -- Data Talk

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.T) is currently at C$24.23, down C$2.07 or 7.87%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 19, 2019 when it closed at C$24.12

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since April 25, 2017 when it fell 10.97%

-- Snaps a three day winning streak

-- Up 31.47% year-to-date

-- Down 56.14% from its all-time closing high of C$55.25 on Dec. 6, 2010

-- Up 85.96% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 6, 2018), when it closed at C$13.03

-- Down 8.7% from its 52 week closing high of C$26.54 on Aug. 28, 2019

-- Up 89.15% from its 52 week closing low of C$12.81 on Sept. 11, 2018

-- Traded as low as C$23.91; lowest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2019 when it hit C$23.72

-- Down 9.09% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 25, 2017 when it fell as much as 10.97%

All data as of 11:23:22 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet