Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Barrick Gold Corp    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORP

(ABX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barrick Gold : Mulls Bid for Rival Miner Newmont -Globe and Mail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 06:08am EST

--Barrick Gold Corp. is considering a takeover bid for Newmont Mining Corp., the Globe and Mail reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Toronto-based gold miner would pay around $19 billion in stock for Colorado-based Newmont, the Globe and Mail says. If it can win shareholder approval, it would represent one of the largest-ever mining deals, according to the newspaper.

--The mooted deal would also see some of Newmont's assets flipped to Australian miner Newcrest Mining Ltd., the Globe and Mail reports.

Full story: https://tgam.ca/2VaGWQD

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -3.25% 17.55 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
GOLD -0.23% 1322.87 Delayed Quote.4.56%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 3 / 3
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARRICK GOLD CORP
06:08aBARRICK GOLD : Mulls Bid for Rival Miner Newmont -Globe and Mail
DJ
04:12aBARRICK GOLD : still committed to Chile, despite Pascua-Lama setback
AQ
03:27aCANADA'S BARRICK GOLD CONSIDERS HOST : media
RE
02/21CORAL GOLD RESOURCES : Provides Outlook for 2019, Including Prefeasibility Work ..
AQ
02/21ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dushnisky starts innings with blistering six, but Mponeng ma..
AQ
02/20Barrick Confirms Commitment to Chile as It Reviews Its Latin American Strateg..
GL
02/20BARRICK GOLD : helps facilitate Acacia Mining deal with Tanzanian government
AQ
02/20BARRICK GOLD : Reaches Proposal to Settle Dispute Between Acacia, Tanzania Gover..
DJ
02/20Barrick and Tanzanian Government Progress Discussions in Settlement of Acacia..
GL
02/20BARRICK GOLD : and Tanzanian Government Progress Discussions in Settlement of Ac..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 431 M
EBIT 2019 1 801 M
Net income 2019 596 M
Debt 2019 2 911 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 38,76
P/E ratio 2020 31,19
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
Capitalization 23 234 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Mark Bristow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Graham P. Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
J. Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP-7.11%23 234
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION2.14%18 861
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED15.83%13 895
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 935
SHANDONG GOLD MINING10.25%10 416
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD3.74%10 153
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.