Barrick Gold : Mulls Bid for Rival Miner Newmont -Globe and Mail

--Barrick Gold Corp. is considering a takeover bid for Newmont Mining Corp., the Globe and Mail reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Toronto-based gold miner would pay around $19 billion in stock for Colorado-based Newmont, the Globe and Mail says. If it can win shareholder approval, it would represent one of the largest-ever mining deals, according to the newspaper.

--The mooted deal would also see some of Newmont's assets flipped to Australian miner Newcrest Mining Ltd., the Globe and Mail reports.

