BARRICK GOLD CORP (ABX)

BARRICK GOLD CORP (ABX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/13 11:39:59 pm
13.14 CAD   --.--%
Barrick Gold : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index

09/14/2018 | 10:48am CEST
September 13, 2018

Barrick has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the eleventh consecutive year, as well as the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for a twelfth year.

"It's an honor to be included in this highly-respected Index for the eleventh year in a row," said Peter Sinclair, Barrick's Chief Sustainability Officer. "At Barrick, we believe we can generate sustained value by partnering with local communities and host governments. Being included in the Index gives us confidence that we are living up to this commitment."

We have set a goal to keep our current greenhouse-gas emissions flat in the short term, and to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

Each year, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index independently evaluates more than 2,500 companies using rigorous sustainability criteria to identify the top ten-percent of performers. Companies are evaluated on a range of sustainability metrics, including governance, social performance, environment, and economic contributions-taking into account both industry-specific trends, as well as sustainability issues facing multiple sectors.

By operating in a responsible manner, Barrick creates significant value for its shareholders, employees, local communities, and host countries. In 2017, this included:

  • Continuing a twelve-year trend of reducing the Company's total reportable injury frequency rate (TRIFR). Since 2005, there has been an 88 percent improvement in our TRIFR (from 2.79 to 0.35 in 2017).
  • Developing a climate change strategy aligned with our overall business strategy to grow free cash flow per share through safe and responsible mining. Our strategy has three pillars: understand and mitigate the risks associated with climate change; reduce our impacts on climate change; and improve our disclosure on climate change. We have set a goal to keep our current greenhouse-gas emissions flat in the short term, and to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2030 from our 2016 baseline of 3.5 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emitted.
  • Contributing $5.1 billion to our host countries and communities in the form of wages and benefits, royalties and taxes, purchases of goods and services, and community investments. This includes more than $351 million in purchases from the local communities where Barrick operates.
  • Employing more than 97 percent of our 10,000-plus workforce from the countries where we operate. In addition, approximately 60 percent of our employees come from the local communities nearest to our mines.

Barrick's 2017 Sustainability Report is available at www.barrick.com/sustainability.

Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:47:01 UTC
