--Barrick Gold is in advanced discussions to merge with London-listed rival Randgold Resources Ltd., and a deal could be announced imminently, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--With a market cap of $12.2 billion, the Toronto-listed gold miner has twice the market value of Africa-focused Randgold, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: bloom.bg/2QUaYa7

