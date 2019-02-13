Barrick Gold : New Barrick Gold CEO Says Joining With Rival at Some Mines Would Make Sense

By Jacquie McNish

Barrick Gold Corp. favors a partnership with rival Newmont Mining Corp. to combine ore processing operations at some gold mines in Nevada.

Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in an interview Wednesday that the two companies haven't yet discussed a joint venture, but "it makes sense to work it out" with Newmont as part of a broader effort to reduce processing costs. Newmont agreed last month to acquire Goldcorp Inc. in a $10 billion all stock deal that will create the world's largest gold miner.

Barrick officials have previously voiced an interest in a Nevada partnership, but a deal wasn't forthcoming. A spokesman for Newmont wasn't immediately available.

Both companies own a number of gold mines and processing facilities in the state, but Mr. Bristow said he expects additional processing capacity will be needed at some of its expanding mines such as Turquoise Ridge in north Nevada. Barrick operates and owns 75% of Turquoise Ridge and Newmont owns 25%

Mr. Bristow, who was appointed CEO of Barrick last month following its merger with Randgold Resources Ltd., said he plans to cut $200 million in costs by the end of 2020 by reducing staff and operating costs. He said management of Barrick's mining operations has been "weak" because the company was more focused on cash flow than operating efficiency.

A partnership in Nevada with Newmont could allow the company to share the costs of leaching, roasting or refracting gold ore.

Barrick is continuing to make progress in talks with the Tanzania about reopening its closed gold mines in the country, he said. Barrick owns the mines through its majority-owned subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC, which was banned from exporting gold concentrate in 2017 following a dispute over revenue sharing with the government. Two of Acacia's three mines in the country have been idled by the ban.

Mr. Bristow said former management at Acacia "made a real mess of things" by resisting government pressure for a stake in the mines. The result, he said, has been a lengthy standoff in which "nobody is a winner."

A team of Barrick executives is leading negotiations with Tanzania and he said they have made headway with a framework agreement that would give the country a stake in the mines and payments totaling about $300 million.

"I've no doubt we will find a resolution," he said.

