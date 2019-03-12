Barrick Gold : Newmont Mining Agree to Joint Venture

By WSJ City

Barrick Gold, the world's biggest gold miner, called off its nearly $18bn acquisition offer for rival Newmont Mining after the two companies agreed to form a joint venture combining their Nevada operations.

KEY FACTS

--- Barrick offered last month to acquire the rival gold miner in an all-stock stock deal for $17.85bn.

--- Last week, Newmont rejected the offer, but proposed a joint venture.

--- Barrick's biggest stockholder--VanEck International Investors Gold Fund--said it preferred a joint venture.

"We listened to our shareholders and agreed with them that this was the best way to realise the enormous potential of the Nevada goldfields' unequalled mineral endowment, and to maximize the returns from our operations there."

Mark Bristow, Chief executive, Barrick

The companies said the joint venture would deliver about $500m in average annual synergies before tax in the first five years.

