Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/11 04:57:00 pm
17.69 CAD   +2.02%
Barrick Gold : Newmont Mining Agree to Joint Venture

03/12/2019 | 02:32am EDT

By WSJ City

Barrick Gold, the world's biggest gold miner, called off its nearly $18bn acquisition offer for rival Newmont Mining after the two companies agreed to form a joint venture combining their Nevada operations.

KEY FACTS

--- Barrick offered last month to acquire the rival gold miner in an all-stock stock deal for $17.85bn.

--- Last week, Newmont rejected the offer, but proposed a joint venture.

--- Barrick's biggest stockholder--VanEck International Investors Gold Fund--said it preferred a joint venture.

"We listened to our shareholders and agreed with them that this was the best way to realise the enormous potential of the Nevada goldfields' unequalled mineral endowment, and to maximize the returns from our operations there."

Mark Bristow, Chief executive, Barrick

The companies said the joint venture would deliver about $500m in average annual synergies before tax in the first five years.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP 2.02% 17.69 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
GOLD 0.30% 1296.3 Delayed Quote.1.18%
