Barrick Gold : Newmont Mining Agree to Joint Venture -- Update

By Alistair MacDonald

Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Mining Corp. have agreed to form a joint venture, a move that cancels Barrick's nearly $18 billion offer to buy its rival but creates the world's single largest gold-producing operations in Nevada.

Last month, Barrick proposed an unsolicited, all-share deal that would combine the world's biggest gold miners and squeeze billions of dollars of costs from their large Nevada operations. Newmont rejected that deal but offered to form a joint venture in Nevada to achieve the savings, a partnership both companies have talked about for two decades.

On Monday, the two sides said they had sealed a joint venture that will allow them to save an estimated $500 million in average annual pretax costs in the first five full years of the combination, which is projected to total $5 billion over a 20-year period. Barrick said that it has withdrawn its proposal to acquire Newmont.

In premarket trading in New York, Barrick was up 2.5%, while Newmont's stock was flat.

The merged operations produced more than four million ounces on a pro forma basis in 2018 and contain 48 million ounces of reserves, Barrick said in a press release.

"We listened to our shareholders and agreed with them that this was the best way to realize the enormous potential of the Nevada goldfields' unequaled mineral endowment," Mark Bristow, Barrick's chief executive, said in an emailed statement.

Some investors, including Barrick's largest shareholder VanEck, had said that they would rather see the a joint venture than a takeover, given it would achieve most of what the merger set out to do but without the risks of a full-blown deal.

Barrick will act as the main operator of the assets and own 61.5% of the venture, while Newmont will own 38.5%.

"If both parties manage to realize the synergies in Nevada with a well-run JV then that is good," said Simon Jäger, a fund manager at Flossbach von Storch AG, which is Barrick's second largest investor and one of Newmont's largest.

"It's not about the format or size per se, it's about generating free cash flows," he said.

The state of Nevada generates nearly a third of Newmont's revenue and more than 40% of Barrick's.

Newmont's rivalry with Barrick in the state began in the 1980s when the Toronto miner acquired rights to a property called Goldstrike, adjacent to one of Newmont's largest Nevada properties. The two sides have mused about joining forces in some capacity ever since.

Around three quarters of all U.S. gold production comes from Nevada. It produces 5.6% of the world's gold, ranking it as the fourth-largest producer, right after Australia.

Newmont is trying to complete its own takeover deal, a $10 billion proposed acquisition of Canadian miner Goldcorp Inc. Goldcorp shares were up 2.2% in premarket trading.

--Allison Prang contributed to this article.

Write to Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com