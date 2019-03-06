Log in
BARRICK GOLD CORP

BARRICK GOLD CORP

(ABX)
My previous session
News 
News

Barrick Gold : Newmont calls initial Nevada joint venture talks with Barrick 'productive'

03/06/2019
Newmont Mining Corp CEO Goldberg speaks during the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Merian Gold Project in Sipaliwini

(Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Wednesday that initial talks on a possible Nevada joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp were productive.

Barrick Chief Executive Mark Bristow and Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg met for dinner on Tuesday night in New York. Major shareholders have pushed for a Nevada JV, expressing concern a full combination of both companies - which Barrick wants - could be too complex.

"The meeting between the two principals was productive and a good starting point," Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said.

Barrick was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BARRICK GOLD CORP -0.65% 16.81 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
GOLD -0.23% 1285.015 Delayed Quote.0.38%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 352 M
EBIT 2019 1 805 M
Net income 2019 597 M
Debt 2019 2 941 M
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 36,99
P/E ratio 2020 31,69
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 22 220 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 15,6 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Mark Bristow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Graham P. Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
J. Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.82%22 220
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-0.58%18 377
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.30%12 864
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 441
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD2.72%10 022
SHANDONG GOLD MINING7.21%9 904
