Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Barrick Gold Corp    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORP

(ABX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barrick Gold : Newmont's special dividend wins top investors over to Goldcorp deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 05:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors pass the Newmont Mining Corporation booth during the PDAC convention in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp won the support of at least two key investors for its $10 billion takeover of Goldcorp Inc on Monday, after offering to sweeten the deal with an 88-cent-per-share special dividend if shareholders approve the transaction.

The immediate cash payment would represent a portion of the savings from a separate agreement with Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont said in a regulatory statement.

Newmont investors who had earlier protested the terms of the deal, saying Goldcorp shareholders benefited too much from it, commended the dividend payment and withdrew their opposition.

"Although the dividend is small, it is a step in the right direction," Paulson & Co, which last week said it would vote against the deal, wrote in an emailed statement. "Since the Newmont board and other significant shareholders are supportive of the revised terms, we will no longer oppose the transaction.”

Newmont's friendly bid to buy Goldcorp to create the world's biggest gold producer preceded the agreement with rival Barrick to establish a joint venture combining their operations in Nevada. Newmont offered 0.328 of its shares and 2 cents for each Goldcorp share.

Van Eck International Investors, which said last week that Newmont's takeover offer transferred to Goldcorp shareholders too much of $4.7 billion in synergies from the Barrick venture, also expressed its support for the deal on Monday.

"We're very pleased with Newmont's decision," said Joe Foster, portfolio manager at Van Eck, Newmont's third-biggest shareholder. "Companies always claim they're going to create synergies. It's great to see Newmont putting their money where their mouth is and giving us a payout up front."

In an investor presentation earlier this month, Newmont said Goldcorp shareholders would get $600 million of the pre-tax synergies from the joint venture with Barrick.

"If one assumes this dividend payment of $469 million reflects the after-tax value of the JV that would have been previously shared with Goldcorp shareholders, it would appear to be fair," Josh Wolfson, managing director of metals and mining at Desjardins Securities, said by email.

Goldcorp shares jumped as much as 3.7 percent and closed up 2.7 percent at C$14.9 on Monday in Toronto, erasing most of Friday's 2.9 percent loss. Newmont climbed 1.2 percent to $34.90, its highest close in a month in New York trading.

"In the discussions I've had with a number of our large, long-term shareholders this morning, they're quite pleased with this outcome and are supportive of it," Newmont Chief Executive Gary Goldberg told Reuters on Monday.

Goldcorp said in a separate statement it supported the special dividend.

Also, Goldcorp said proxy advisory firm ISS recommended on Monday that its shareholders support Newmont's takeover offer when they vote on April 4. Newmont shareholders will vote on April 11.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Tom Brown)

By Nichola Saminather
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP 4.19% 19.13 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
GOLD 0.76% 1321.7 Delayed Quote.2.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARRICK GOLD CORP
05:18pBARRICK GOLD : Newmont's special dividend wins top investors over to Goldcorp de..
RE
04:48pNewmont Tries to End Revolt Over Goldcorp Deal With Special Dividend -- 3rd U..
DJ
11:07aNewmont Tries to End Revolt Over Goldcorp Deal With Special Dividend -- 2nd U..
DJ
10:33aNewmont Tries to End Revolt Over Goldcorp Deal With Special Dividend -- Updat..
DJ
08:53aBARRICK GOLD : Golden Sunlight Mine may stop operations
AQ
03/23Newmont Dealt Merger Setback -- WSJ
DJ
03/22Barrick's 2018 Annual Information Form and Other Documents Now Available
GL
03/22Toronto Stock Exchange falls 0.96 percent to 16,089.33
RE
03/22BARRICK GOLD : Top shareholders express concerns over parts of Newmont-Goldcorp ..
RE
03/22Investor VanEck Urges Newmont to Renegotiate Merger Deal -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 303 M
EBIT 2019 1 769 M
Net income 2019 592 M
Debt 2019 2 990 M
Yield 2019 1,09%
P/E ratio 2019 39,41
P/E ratio 2020 33,66
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 23 958 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,6 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Mark Bristow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Graham P. Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
J. Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP-0.38%23 958
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-0.43%18 377
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED16.47%13 871
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 152
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD7.93%10 413
SHANDONG GOLD MINING5.79%9 810
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.