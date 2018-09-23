Log in
BARRICK GOLD CORP (ABX)

BARRICK GOLD CORP (ABX)
Barrick Gold : and Randgold Resources in late stage merger talks -Bloomberg

0
09/23/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

(Reuters) - Canada's Barrick Gold Corp and African miner Randgold Resources Ltd are in advanced stages of negotiations to merge their operations, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing sources.

A deal about the merger of the two mining companies is imminent, a blog IKN, had earlier reported. https://bloom.bg/2QUaYa7

Barrick Gold's Andy Lloyd declined to comment. Randgold Resources did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Canada-based Barrick, a majority shareholder in Acacia Mining Plc, struck a framework deal in October of last year with Tanzania that was supposed to resolve a tax dispute. Under that deal, Acacia would pay $300 million to Tanzania's government, hand over a 16 percent stake in its mines and split "economic benefits" from operations.

Barrick in June could not provide a new deadline for the completion of talks to end the tax dispute in Tanzania after failing to meet a mid-year target to do so.

Barrick Gold has a market capitalization of C$18.78 billion ($14.53 billion) and Randgold Resources has a market capitalization of 4.6 billion British pounds ($6.02 billion), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 1.2925 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)

Stocks treated in this article : Gold, Barrick Gold Corp
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 585 M
EBIT 2018 2 192 M
Net income 2018 640 M
Debt 2018 3 821 M
Yield 2018 1,05%
P/E ratio 2018 20,25
P/E ratio 2019 18,05
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 12 403 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 15,1 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Catherine Phillipa Raw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Anthony Munk Independent Director
Steven J. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP-24.59%12 403
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-15.88%16 834
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-13.37%11 065
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 250
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-21.78%8 244
SHANDONG GOLD MINING-24.63%6 225
