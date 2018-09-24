Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Barrick Gold Corp    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORP (ABX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Barrick Gold : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources -source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 01:33am CEST

(Reuters) - Canada's Barrick Gold Corp is in late-stage talks to acquire Randgold Resources Ltd, which operates mines in Africa, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

A deal is expected to be announced within the next day, said people with knowledge of it. Mark Bristow, the chief executive of Randgold, will become CEO of the combined company, one of the sources said. Reuters could not determine the value of the possible deal.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that a deal was imminent, after it was first reported by mining blog IKN. https://bloom.bg/2QUaYa7

Barrick does not currently have a president after Kelvin Dushinsky left to join AngloGold Ashanti Ltd as CEO.

Barrick has a market capitalization of C$18.78 billion ($14.53 billion) and Randgold has a market capitalization of 4.6 billion British pounds ($6.02 billion), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Susan Taylor in Washington: Additional reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham and Peter Cooney)

By John Tilak and Susan Taylor
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -1.39% 13.52 Delayed Quote.-24.59%
GOLD -0.14% 1197.8 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARRICK GOLD CORP
01:33aBARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources -source
RE
01:32aBARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources -source
RE
09/20Midland announces new significant gold results on Willbob, near the Osisko/Ba..
AQ
09/14Third Quarter 2018 Results Release on October 24, Preliminary Third Quarter P..
GL
09/14BARRICK GOLD : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index
PU
09/12BARRICK GOLD : to eliminate innovation role under decentralization
RE
09/07BARRICK GOLD : EPA and BLM Announce Barrick Gold Stabilizes Mine Waste at Corder..
AQ
09/06BARRICK GOLD : Be Prepared
PU
09/04CAMEO RESOURCES : Cobalt contractor prepares to mobilize on big mac gold project
AQ
08/30BARRICK GOLD : Deo Mwanyika Announced to Leave Acacia Mining
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/22STOCKS TO WATCH : Calling Up Animal Spirits 
09/19Imminent Move Downward In Gold 
09/193 Mining Stocks With Great Value And Downside Protection 
09/17How To Avoid Losing Stocks 
09/17Barrick Gold wants Chinese partners for Tanzania mines, Thornton says 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 585 M
EBIT 2018 2 192 M
Net income 2018 640 M
Debt 2018 3 821 M
Yield 2018 1,05%
P/E ratio 2018 20,25
P/E ratio 2019 18,05
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 12 403 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 15,1 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Catherine Phillipa Raw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Anthony Munk Independent Director
Steven J. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP-24.59%12 403
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-15.88%16 834
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-13.37%11 065
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 250
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-21.78%8 244
SHANDONG GOLD MINING-24.63%6 225
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.