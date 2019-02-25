Log in
BARRICK GOLD CORP

BARRICK GOLD CORP

(ABX)
My previous session
News 
News

Barrick Gold : makes $18 billion hostile bid for Newmont in gold mega-merger

02/25/2019 | 09:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: Mark Bristow, chief executive officer of Barrick Gold, speaks during an interview at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town

(Reuters) - Canada's Barrick Gold Corp offered to buy U.S. rival Newmont Mining Corp for nearly $18 billion in stock on Monday, in a hostile takeover that seeks to combine the world's two largest gold producers.

Newmont responded by saying it had already reviewed and rejected possible deals with Barrick and said its own $10 billion pending purchase of Goldcorp Inc made more business sense.

Barrick said its acquisition of Newmont would be contingent on the company scrapping the deal to buy Toronto-listed Goldcorp, adding its offer was a "significantly superior" option for Newmont shareholders.

"The combination of Barrick and Newmont will create what is clearly the world's best gold company, with the largest portfolio of Tier One gold assets," Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in a statement.

"Most important, it will enable us to consider our Nevada assets as one complex," he added.

In Newmont's statement and a pair of media interviews, its Chief Executive Gary Goldberg pointed to a joint venture as a better way of extracting value from the two companies' mines in Nevada, the United States' largest producer of gold and silver.

Newmont has 19 mines in the state, adjacent to Barrick's own operations and Reuters had reported in November that the miners were in talks to combine their operations in the state.

Still, Newmont's board of directors would "fully evaluate the Barrick proposal and respond in due course," the company said.

Deal-making in the gold sector, dormant for years as companies focused on cutting costs, took off last month when Barrick paid $6.1 billion to buy another rival Randgold Resources.

That set off a fresh wave of deals, including Newmont's offer for smaller miner Goldcorp, which would make the Colorado-based firm the world's top gold miner if it closes as planned next quarter.

The deals also come at a time when gold prices are rising - some 11 percent since October.

Shares in both Newmont and Barrick were largely unchanged in early trade.

Under Barrick's proposal, Newmont shareholders would receive 2.5694 common shares of Barrick for each Newmont share. That translates to a price of about $33 per Newmont share, valuing the company at $17.85 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Newmont shareholders would hold about 44 percent of the outstanding shares of the combined company.

Barrick also said the new company would match Newmont's annual dividend of 56 cents per share which, based on the offer, will represent a pro-forma annual dividend of 22 cents per Barrick share.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Patrick Graham)

By John Benny
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -2.39% 17.13 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
GOLD 0.24% 1330.79 Delayed Quote.3.51%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 431 M
EBIT 2019 1 801 M
Net income 2019 596 M
Debt 2019 2 911 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 38,11
P/E ratio 2020 30,66
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
Capitalization 22 841 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Mark Bristow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Graham P. Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
J. Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP-7.05%22 841
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION5.28%19 431
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED16.56%13 845
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 953
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD3.92%10 239
SHANDONG GOLD MINING9.52%10 186
