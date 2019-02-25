Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Barrick Gold Corp    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORP

(ABX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barrick Gold : unveils $18 billion all-stock bid for Newmont Mining

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 06:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: Mark Bristow, chief executive officer of Barrick Gold, speaks during an interview at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town

(Reuters) - Canada's Barrick Gold Corp on Monday offered to buy U.S. rival Newmont Mining Corp in a nearly $18 billion all-stock deal that would create a global gold mining giant.

Barrick said Newmont shareholders would hold about 44 percent of the outstanding shares of the combined company under its proposed offer.

"The combination of Barrick and Newmont will create what is clearly the world's best gold company, with the largest portfolio of Tier One gold assets," Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in a statement.

Newmont shareholders would receive 2.5694 common shares of Barrick for each outstanding Newmont share, the company said. That translates to a price of about $33 per Newmont share, valuing the company at $17.85 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Newmont could not immediately be reached for comment outside usual business hours.

Deal-making in the gold sector had been largely dormant in recent years, as companies focused on cutting costs amid investor criticism of inadequate management of capital.

Last week, Barrick said it was considering making an all-stock bid for Newmont. Newmont had declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -2.39% 17.13 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
GOLD 0.15% 1329.44 Delayed Quote.3.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARRICK GOLD CORP
06:36aBARRICK GOLD : Canada's Barrick Gold, with a focus on Nevada, wants to buy Newmo..
AQ
06:31aBARRICK GOLD : unveils $18 billion all-stock bid for Newmont Mining
RE
06:17aCONFERENCE CALL : Barrick Proposal for Newmont
GL
06:02aBarrick Proposes Merger With Newmont as an Unprecedented Value Creation Oppor..
GL
03:37aBarrick Gold mulls record bid for Newmont Mining
AQ
02:48aNewmont Rival Buys Stake -- WSJ
DJ
02:39aBARRICK GOLD : ‘Sensitive' goods to be cleared solely by state agency
AQ
02/24BARRICK GOLD : Newmont says Barrick intends to propose changes of Newmont by-law..
RE
02/23BARRICK GOLD : Renews Its Interest in Newmont
DJ
02/22BARRICK GOLD : Newmont says aware of Barrick's buyout talk but will not comment
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 431 M
EBIT 2019 1 801 M
Net income 2019 596 M
Debt 2019 2 911 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 38,11
P/E ratio 2020 30,66
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
Capitalization 22 841 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Mark Bristow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Graham P. Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
J. Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP-7.05%22 841
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION5.28%19 431
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED16.56%13 845
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 953
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD3.92%10 239
SHANDONG GOLD MINING9.52%10 186
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.