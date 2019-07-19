Barrick Raises Acacia Mining Buyout Offer in $1.19 Billion Deal -- Update

--Acacia Mining, Barrick Gold agree deal for Canadian miner to buy out minority shareholding for GBP343 million

By Oliver Griffin

Acacia Mining shares soared after reaching an agreement with majority-owner Barrick Gold Corp for the Canadian miner to buy out Acacia's minority shareholders in a deal valuing the company at 951 million pounds ($1.19 billion).

The agreement ends months of negotiations with Barrick, which already holds a 63.9% stake in Acacia. Under the terms of the deal Acacia's minority shareholders will receive 0.168 Barrick shares for every Acacia share, implying a value of 232 pence a share.

Shares at 0910 GMT were up 20% at 222.80 pence.

The company said Friday that minority holders will receive around GBP343 million for their Acacia shares. As well as the implied share price of the deal, which offers a 24% premium on Acacia's Thursday closing share price of 186.60 pence, they will also be entitled to receive special dividends from exploration properties and any deferred cash-consideration dividends.

Barrick has agreed to sell Acacia's exploration properties in a number of African countries, including Tanzania, Kenya and Mali.

London-listed Acacia said an independent review has suggested a preferred value of $57 million for its exploration properties.

A previous proposal from Barrick, which was criticized by minority holders and analysts, offered 0.153 of its shares for every share of London-listed Acacia. As well as the issues with authorities in Tanzania, the Canadian company argued that there were significant risks over some of Acacia's mine plans.

Both companies have been keen to avoid international arbitration talks with the government of Tanzania over ongoing tax disputes. On Wednesday, Acacia said that a number of its subsidiaries had requested a stay to international arbitration to give Barrick--which has been acting as a mediator--a chance to complete settlement discussions with Tanzania's government.

The deal represents something of a homecoming for Acacia. The company was spun off from Barrick in 2010--when it was known as African Barrick Gold--at 575 pence a share, or an approximate market value of GBP2.34 billion.

However, the company's share price declined in recent years. Trouble started in 2017 after Tanzanian authorities concluded the company hadn't fully declared all of its metallic mineral concentrates and halted exports. Authorities in the east African country served the company with a $190 billion bill for what they said were unpaid taxes, penalties and interest accumulated over almost two decades.

Parent company Barrick held talks with the government to try and overcome the disputes but progress was slow. In 2017 Barrick offered to pay $300 million and other benefits to the government of Tanzania to settle the tax and revenue-sharing disputes.

In recent weeks, while negotiations over an offer continued, Acacia's fortunes improved slightly. At the beginning of last week the company delivered a strong second-quarter production update, which was boosted by a particularly strong showing from its North Mara mine in Tanzania.

Two days later, an independent review by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. reported a preferred value for the company of 271 pence a share, an increase on the offer from Barrick.

Toronto-based Barrick subsequently requested a further extension to the takeover discussion deadline, so it could consider the report's findings.

