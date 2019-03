TORONTO, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) today announced that its 2018 Annual Information Form, Form 40-F, and Annual Report are now available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), respectively.



In addition, a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR for each of Barrick’s Cortez and Goldstrike mines. The reports are current as of December 31, 2018 and were filed on a voluntary basis, and not as a result of a requirement of National Instrument 43-101.

To access the above-mentioned documents, please visit www.barrick.com . Shareholders may also receive a copy of Barrick’s audited financial statements without charge upon request to Barrick’s Investor Relations Department, Brookfield Place, TD Canada Trust Tower, 161 Bay St., Suite 3700, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2S1 or to investor@barrick.com .

